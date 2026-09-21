Ademola Lookman spoke about the Super Eagles' mentality ahead of two AFCON 2027 Group L qualifying matches in September

Nigeria face Madagascar at home on September 25, then travel to Guinea-Bissau on September 29, needing maximum points

The Eagles face pressure in a tough group where only one team qualifies due to co-host Tanzania's automatic spot

Atletico Madrid forward Ademola Lookman has expressed confidence that the Super Eagles will collect all six points from their opening two 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures in September.

Nigeria will open Group L action on September 25, hosting Madagascar's Barea at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, before making the trip to face Guinea-Bissau on September 29.

Ademola Lookman sends message to Nigeria's AFCON 2027 qualifier opponents. Photo by Gerrit van Keulen.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman speaks ahead of qualifiers

Speaking to Sporty TV ahead of the Madrid derby, Lookman said the entire squad is ready for the challenge.

“The whole team is looking forward to it. Two very important games are approaching, and the opponents are, of course, difficult to face. But we are looking forward to winning these two games,” he said.

“We know that the games will be difficult, but we will do everything possible to achieve it.”

Head coach Eric Chelle named a 24-man squad for the two qualifiers, with Lookman among the key figures listed. The Atletico Madrid attacker carries added responsibility following the withdrawal of Victor Osimhen from the squad, as noted by CAF. Taiwo Awoniyi replaced Osimhen.

The stakes in Group L are particularly high because Tanzania holds co-host status; the country qualifies for the tournament automatically, meaning only one of the remaining three sides will qualify from the group.

Hence, the Super Eagles cannot afford any slip-ups if they are to secure that single qualification spot.

Super Eagles open camp in Uyo

Legit.ng previously reported that Super Eagles opened camp in Uyo ahead of the crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations match against Madagascar.

The Eagles' camp officially opened on September 21, four days before the first match on September 25 against the African island nation.

Source: Legit.ng