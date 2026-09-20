Germany Announces Countries Whose Citizens Are Eligible for Regular Seasonal Work
- Germany's federal employment agency has published the official list of countries whose citizens qualify for seasonal work in the country
- Only four categories of nationality make the cut, covering citizens of Georgia, Moldova, EU member states, and EFTA countries
- German law sets out specific conditions for seasonal workers, including legal protections against financial disadvantages
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Germany has published the official list of nationalities eligible to carry out seasonal work within its borders, outlining which foreign nationals are permitted to take up temporary employment under the country's labour regulations.
The regulations make clear that eligibility is tied directly to nationality. Citizens from countries outside the listed group are not currently permitted to carry out seasonal work under this framework.
Who qualifies for Seasonal Work in Germany
Citizens from four categories of countries currently qualify for seasonal work in Germany:
- Georgia
- Republic of Moldova
- Member state of the European Union
- EFTA states (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland)
The guidance from the federal government emphasises that workers should familiarise themselves with their rights before entering the country. Seasonal workers are described as "an important source of support for many businesses and organisations in Germany," and the regulations include provisions that legally protect them against financial disadvantages.
Germany: What rules mean for African workers
For African nationals, the current framework closes off a direct route to seasonal employment in Germany. With the exception of EU membership, which no African country holds, none of the qualifying categories cover any African nation. Countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa do not appear on the eligibility list, meaning their citizens are not covered by this particular seasonal work arrangement.
The Federal Employment Agency advises prospective seasonal workers to review their rights and conditions well in advance of any planned travel to Germany, noting that the legal framework is designed to provide clarity for both workers and the businesses that rely on seasonal labour.
In a similar story, Legit.ng published that Germany explained how foreigners can become professional drivers with a driving lincence from another country.
Airport Transit visa: Germany announces eligible countries
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany announced the 20 countries whose citizens must obtain an airport transit visa before travelling through Germany. The list includes Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia and several other countries whose nationals cannot use Germany’s usual transit privilege.
Only five German airports have an International Transit Area where eligible travellers can stop over without entering the Schengen area. Even then, limited operating hours and terminal changes could leave passengers needing another visa if they fail to plan ahead.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng