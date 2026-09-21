France has published the official requirements for foreigners who want to start a company in the country, including a minimum investment threshold

Applicants must demonstrate a genuine and serious business creation project, with the company falling under one of three recognised categories in French law

Beyond the financial requirement, France also sets an educational or professional experience standard that all prospective business founders must meet

France has outlined the specific conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy if they wish to establish a company on French soil, setting a clear financial floor and educational benchmark for prospective entrepreneurs.

According to the official French government visa portal, anyone seeking to start a business in France must invest a minimum of €30,000 (about N45,813,000) in the project.

France sets minimum amount foreigners must invest to start company in country. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

The requirement applies to new business creation, although the government notes that, in exceptional cases, acquiring a controlling stake in an existing undertaking may also qualify, depending on the nature and characteristics of the project involved.

France business visa: Types of companies allowed

The businesses eligible under this scheme fall into three categories: commercial, artisanal, and industrial. Each of these is governed by specific rules under French law, meaning applicants must ensure their proposed venture aligns with one of these recognised classifications before proceeding.

Crucially, the project must be genuine and demonstrably serious. Applicants are expected to present evidence that their business idea is viable and well thought out, not simply a formal arrangement designed to meet visa conditions.

Educational and professional requirements

Beyond the financial commitment, France also sets a clear bar on qualifications. Applicants must hold a degree equivalent to at least a master's level, or be able to demonstrate a minimum of five years of professional experience at a comparable level.

This dual requirement means that neither funding alone nor qualifications alone will be sufficient. Foreign entrepreneurs must satisfy both conditions simultaneously to be considered eligible.

For Nigerians and other Africans exploring opportunities to build businesses in Europe, France's structured pathway offers a defined set of benchmarks to work towards, with the €30,000 minimum investment figure and the master's degree equivalent serving as the two central pillars of eligibility.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng