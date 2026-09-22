Aliko Dangote plans to invest over $10 billion in Africa’s power sector, calling electricity the foundation of economic growth

Dangote may abandon ventures such as steel to redirect capital toward energy infrastructure and improve access for households and businesses

He predicts major continental transformation within three to four years, though implementation faces political, regulatory, and technical hurdles

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has announced plans to invest more than $10 billion in Africa’s power sector over the next few years. For a continent where more than 600 million people still live without electricity, this pledge is more than a business move; it’s a promise of transformation.

Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, revealed the plan in an interview with Al Jazeera. He explained that reliable electricity is the backbone of economic growth, industrial development, and everyday life. “Power is growth,” he said, stressing that without energy, Africa cannot unlock its full potential.

Aliko Dangote announces plans to invest $10 billion in power to reach 66 million Africans. Credit: Robert Brook

Source: Getty Images

A human impact

For families across Africa, the absence of electricity means children study by candlelight, hospitals struggle to run equipment, and businesses cannot scale. Dangote’s investment aims to change that reality. By channelling billions into power infrastructure, he hopes to light up homes, energise schools, and stabilise industries.

Shifting priorities

Dangote disclosed that he may cancel some ventures, such as steel, to redirect funds into power. This strategic pivot underscores his belief that energy is the most urgent need. “We want to invest over $10 billion alone in power,” he said, signalling a bold reallocation of resources.

Political ripple effects

Beyond economics, Dangote linked electricity access to politics. He argued that leaders who deliver reliable power don’t need to campaign extensively for re‑election — their results speak for themselves. In his view, electricity could reshape governance by reducing reliance on promises and focusing on tangible achievements.

Continental transformation

Dangote predicted a “major transformation in Africa” within three to four years, driven by improved power access. His optimism reflects a broader vision: that energy can unlock Africa’s industrial revolution, create jobs, and reduce poverty. Reliable power would also attract foreign investment, strengthen manufacturing, and boost competitiveness.

The scale of the challenge

Africa’s electricity deficit remains staggering. The World Bank estimates that more than half the continent’s population lacks access to power.

This gap hinders everything from healthcare to digital connectivity. Dangote’s $10bn pledge, while massive, is only part of the solution — but it sets a precedent for private sector leadership in tackling infrastructure challenges.

Aliko Dangote to launch power company for 66 million Africans. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Hope and scepticism

While many welcome Dangote’s announcement, questions remain about implementation. Power projects require complex coordination with governments, regulators, and communities. Corruption, policy delays, and technical hurdles have derailed similar initiatives in the past. Yet Dangote’s track record of building Africa’s largest cement empire suggests he has the persistence and resources to push through obstacles.

Dangote to list fertiliser company

Legit.ng earlier reported that Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has confirmed plans to take Dangote Fertiliser public in 2028, potentially opening another major part of his industrial empire to Nigerian and international investors.

Dangote disclosed the timeline during an interview at the Qatar Economic Forum on Sunday, where he discussed the ownership structure of his businesses and plans to bring more investors into the Dangote Group.

Source: Legit.ng