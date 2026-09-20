Two women face trial over allegedly spreading a false claim that Access Bank would shut down operations

Police say the message urged customers to close accounts and withdraw funds, potentially causing fear and disrupting public order

The case follows a similar OPay shutdown hoax, underscoring growing risks from unverified financial claims online

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Two women have been arraigned before the Federal High Court in Lagos over an alleged false social media publication claiming that Access Bank Plc would shut down its banking operations from September 23, 2026.

The development comes shortly after Nigerian police arrested a woman over a separate fake shutdown notice involving fintech giant OPay, highlighting growing concerns over false online claims targeting financial institutions.

Two women are in court for allegedly spreading fake information about Access Bank. Credit: Novatis.

Source: Facebook

The Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon Annex, Ikoyi, arraigned Idorenyin Samuel Umoh and Fineness Monday Esu before Justice Akintayo Aluko on a three-count charge marked FHC/L/CR/773/2026.

Police allege shutdown message spread online

According to the prosecution, Umoh and Esu allegedly conspired with other persons who are currently at large to transmit false information concerning Access Bank through computer systems and networks.

Police alleged that the defendants circulated the publication on Facebook and WhatsApp around July 28, 2026.

The message allegedly claimed that Access Bank would cease banking operations and advised customers to close their accounts and withdraw their money ahead of the purported shutdown.

Prosecuting counsel S. I. Nwafoaku told the court that the women knowingly and intentionally circulated the information in circumstances capable of causing fear and disrupting public order.

The alleged offences were brought under Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, as amended in 2024, and Section 59(1) of the Criminal Code Act.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to all three counts.

Court orders defendants remanded

Following their pleas, Nwafoaku asked the court to remand the defendants in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service pending trial.

Their lawyer opposed the request and made an oral bail application.

Justice Aluko subsequently directed the defendants to file formal bail applications and ordered that they remain in custody pending the hearing of those applications.

The court adjourned the case until November 25, 2026.

The charges remain allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless the prosecution proves its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Access Bank case follows OPay shutdown scare

The Access Bank case follows a similar controversy involving OPay, after a viral notice falsely claimed the fintech would suspend operations and transaction services from September 1, 2026.

The message also urged customers to withdraw their money, but OPay publicly dismissed the notice as false and confirmed that its services would continue. The company subsequently said the police and State Security Service were investigating the source of the publication.

Access shutdown rumour: Two women in trouble for spreading fake news. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

On September 10, police disclosed that Hafsat Abubakar had been arrested after investigators traced the viral OPay publication to an X account allegedly operated by her.

Police said investigations were continuing to determine whether other people were involved.

The two cases underline the potential consequences of circulating unverified information about banks and other financial institutions, particularly claims capable of triggering customers to withdraw their funds.

Access Bank breaks silence on shutdown rumours

Legit.ng earlier reported that Access Bank Plc has reassured millions of customers that it is financially strong and fully operational after false reports circulating on social media claimed the bank was shutting down.

The lender described the viral message as fake, urging customers and the general public to ignore the misinformation and rely only on updates released through its official communication channels.

Source: Legit.ng