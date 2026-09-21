Sweden has concluded youth exchange agreements with six countries, opening up a working holiday visa for young people aged 18 to 30

The visa allows eligible nationals to live and work in Sweden for up to one year, though work cannot be the main purpose of the trip

Applicants must meet specific document requirements and may need to present their passport at a Swedish embassy before receiving a decision

Sweden has opened its doors to young travellers from six countries through a working holiday visa scheme, giving eligible nationals the chance to experience Swedish life and culture for up to a year.

According to Sweden's Migration Agency, the country has signed youth exchange agreements with Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, and South Korea. Notably, no African country features on the list.

Sweden lists 5 countries whose citizens are eligible for Working Holiday visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Sweden Working Holiday visa?

To be eligible, applicants must be between 18 and 30 years old and hold a passport from one of the six countries covered under the agreements.

The permit allows holders to work while in Sweden, but employment must remain a secondary activity rather than the primary reason for the visit.

The scheme is designed to let young people immerse themselves in Swedish culture, with work serving as a means of supporting their stay rather than its central purpose. The permit is valid for a maximum of one year and cannot be extended beyond that period.

Sweden Working Holiday: What applicants need to prepare

The Swedish Migration Agency requires all submitted documents to be written in either Swedish or English. Where translations are necessary, they must be certified, and a copy of the original-language document must also be included in the application.

Applicants should also be prepared for an in-person step in the process. Depending on their location, they may need to visit a Swedish embassy or consulate-general to have their passport presented before a decision is issued.

Not all Swedish embassies handle migration cases, so applicants are required to state in their application which embassy they intend to visit. In some locations, passport checks are conducted locally while a different embassy manages the application itself and handles any enquiries.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng