Toyota Corolla, Camry and Honda Accord remain available below ₦10 million, mostly as Nigerian-used vehicles

Hyundai Elantra offers buyers newer model years, with selected Tokunbo examples still within budget

Lower import tariffs have not stopped exchange rates, shipping and clearing costs from keeping car prices high

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Buying a car for less than ₦10 million in Nigeria has become increasingly difficult, but a review of the used-car market shows that the budget can still get buyers behind the wheel.

Current listings reviewed across major Nigerian automobile marketplaces show that Toyota, Honda, Hyundai and Kia still have several models advertised below ₦10 million.

Nigerian Tokunbo cars sell for below N10 million depending on the model and year of manufacture Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

However, there is a catch. Buyers looking within this price range will find considerably more Nigerian-used cars than foreign-used cars, popularly known as Tokunbo.

Cars45's current inventory provides a glimpse of the market. The platform has 239 vehicles advertised below ₦3.5 million and another 958 between ₦3.5 million and ₦7 million.

Affordable cars Nigerians can find below ₦10m

Brand/model Examples seen Indicative asking price Toyota Corolla 2004-2015 N3.49m-N9.56M Toyota Camry 2003-2011 N2.81m-N9.56m Honda Accord 2003-2009 N2.28m-N7.28, Hyundai Elantra 2009–2016 ₦3.26m–₦9.98m Kia Rio Selected older models Around ₦5m and above

Note: Prices are current advertised rates and can vary according to condition, mileage, location and vehicle history.

Toyota Corolla still available below ₦10m

For buyers specifically searching for Toyota, the Corolla remains within reach.

Current Cars45 listings include a locally used 2004 Corolla at about ₦3.49 million, a 2007 model at ₦5.06 million and a 2011 model at ₦5.63 million.

A 2015 Nigerian-used Corolla was advertised at ₦7.33 million, while another 2011 model was listed at ₦9.56 million.

Autochek also lists locally used Corollas, including a 2009 model at ₦5.5 million and a 2010 model at ₦7.7 million.

However, buyers seeking newer Tokunbo Corollas may have to increase their budgets. A foreign-used 2017 Corolla on Cars45, for example, was advertised at ₦18.56 million, according to a recent listing by Cars45.

Toyota Camry offers more choices

The Camry also produces several options below the ₦10 million ceiling.

Cars45 currently lists locally used 2009 Camrys around ₦5.4 million to ₦5.57 million, a 2010 model at ₦5.67 million and a 2011 model at ₦9 million.

There are even selected Tokunbo options close to the budget. Current 2010 Camry listings include foreign-used examples at approximately ₦9.45 million and ₦9.73 million, although another is already above the limit at ₦10.5 million.

Nairametrics earlier estimated foreign-used 2007–2009 Camry LE models at approximately ₦8.5 million to ₦10 million.

Honda Accord among cheapest options

Honda buyers can potentially enter the market with considerably less.

Cars45 listings include Nigerian-used Accords from about ₦2.28 million for a 2003 model and ₦2.89 million for a 2007 model.

A 2008 Accord was listed at ₦3.68 million, while 2009 examples appeared around ₦5.72 million to ₦5.82 million.

Again, the gap between local and foreign-used cars is noticeable. A foreign-used 2015 Accord was advertised at ₦10.5 million, just beyond the budget.

Hyundai gives buyers newer options

Hyundai's Elantra offers another interesting alternative.

Current listings include a Nigerian-used 2009 Elantra at ₦3.26 million and a 2014 model at ₦6.41 million. A locally used 2016 model was listed at ₦9.45 million.

Some foreign-used Elantras also fall below ₦10 million, including 2012 and 2013 examples advertised between roughly ₦9.35 million and ₦9.98 million.

That means buyers prepared to look beyond Toyota and Honda could potentially get a newer model year while staying within budget.

Why car prices remain high

Nigeria has reduced some tariffs on vehicle imports under its 2026 fiscal measures.

The Nigeria Customs Service disclosed that the tariff on used vehicles was reduced from 15% to 5%, while the tariff on new vehicles dropped from 20% to 10%, Premium Times reported.

Full list of Tokunbo cars selling below N10 as Nigerian car imports jump. Credit/; Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Nevertheless, exchange rates, shipping, clearing charges and other costs continue to affect the final price consumers pay.

For Nigerians with a strict ₦10 million budget, therefore, the market still offers choices. But the evidence suggests buyers increasingly face a trade-off: choose an older Tokunbo car or get a potentially newer Nigerian-used vehicle for the same money.

Dealers release fresh prices for Tokunbo cars

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s used car market is facing fresh price pressure as passenger motor car imports jumped 145.6% year-on-year to ₦1.18 trillion in the first half of 2026.

The increase highlights strong demand for vehicles despite rising living costs and the challenges of bringing cars into the country.

Source: Legit.ng