Moyinoluwa Ajayi, a three-time Babcock University alumna, completed her PhD in Mass Communication in July 2026 at just 27 years old

She was named the top PhD graduand in her department, a recognition she only discovered when her seat partner pointed to her name in the ceremony brochure

In this insightful interview with Legit.ng, the PhD graduate shared her academic journey, her experience in school, and her study techniques

Moyinoluwa Ajayi, a Mass Communication scholar from Ondo State, completed her doctorate at Babcock University in July 2026 at the age of 27.

She graduated with the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average in her PhD class and earned recognition as the top graduand in her department.

Babcock University scholar who bagged a PhD at 27 tops class and mentions CGPA. Photo: Moyin P. Ajayi

Source: Facebook

She speaks to Legit.ng about her earliest academic dream, her doctoral experience, and her plans for the future.

Moyinoluwa wanted to become a medical doctor

Moyinoluwa, who is from Ondo State, shared how she once dreamt of being a science student and becoming a medical doctor.

As a teenager, she had set her sights firmly on the Sciences, encouraged by a father who stocked the house with secondary school science textbooks in preparation, as she revealed in her Facebook post.

When she found herself placed in the Arts class instead, the disappointment cut deep.

Her words:

"Looking back, I smile because I realize God was simply playing the long game with my life. Growing up, my dad believed so strongly in my medical dream that he bought every High School science textbook imaginable.

"When I saw my name placed on the Art Class list instead, I was crushed, I thought my path was derailed and my dream stolen. But God had a far grander blueprint. He wasn't preparing me for a clinical coat; He was preparing me to become an Academic Doctor. Earning a Ph.D. in Mass Communication proved to me that God doesn't destroy our dreams, He elevates them. I didn't lose the title; I gained the exact version of it that aligns with my true destiny."

PhD graduate shares academic journey at Babcock University

Moyinoluwa's entire academic career unfolded at a single institution. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication in 2019, her Master's degree in 2022, and her doctorate this year, making her a three-time alumna of the same university.

Sharing her experience, she said:

"My entire higher education journey has been at Babcock University, making me a proud three-time alumna (B.Sc., M.Sc., and Ph.D.) in Mass Communication. B.Sc. in Mass Communication: Completed in 2019 at 20 years old.

"M.Sc. in Mass Communication: Completed in 2022 at 23 years old. Ph.D. in Mass Communication: Officially completed in July 2026 at 27 years old. Earning my doctorate at age 27, before turning 30, is a milestone I hold with deep gratitude for God's divine timing and grace throughout my academic journey."

Moyinoluwa Ajayi, who bagged a PhD from Babcock, shares her academic journey. Photo: Moyin P. Ajayi

Source: Facebook

Moyinoluwa faced challenges during research

While speaking with Legit.ng, the scholar opened up about some of the challenges she experienced during research.

Her words:

"Pursuing a doctorate while balancing professional obligations and personal growth is mentally and physically demanding. My field research involved conducting structured, in-depth qualitative interviews with key public relations officers across different administrative bodies.

"Coordinating appointments, navigating tight schedules, managing data transcription, and synthesizing complex communication frameworks required immense discipline. There were many days filled with academic burnout, self-doubt, and exhaustion.

"The hardest part was managing the mental toll, carrying heavy research expectations while maintaining high standards in my career. But every obstacle refined my research methodology and taught me resilience."

Babcock University: How 27-year-old topped PhD class

The moment her academic excellence was formally confirmed caught her entirely off guard. At the Hooding Ceremony on 21 July 2026, she was sitting exhausted in the audience, holding the event programme without having read through it.

It was the person seated beside her who nudged her and pointed to her name, printed as the top PhD graduand in the Department of Mass Communication, with a CGPA of 4.26.

Reliving the experience, she told Legit.ng:

"I graduated with the Highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.26 in the Department of Mass Communication for the Ph.D. Class. To be completely honest, the honour came as a total shock. On the day of our Hooding Ceremony on July 21st, I was sitting in my seat, completely exhausted from the long days leading up to the event, holding the program brochure without even flipping through it.

"It was my seat partner who tapped me and pointed out that my name was printed in black and white as the top PhD graduand in our department. I froze. When I confirmed it with my own eyes, an overwhelming surge of joy, relief, and gratitude washed over me."

Sharing her goals for the future, the Babcock University PhD graduate, who now works as a lecturer, said:

"In my career, my primary focus is to continue elevating the standards of strategic public relations, higher education administration, and academic research. As a communications professional, I want to bridge the gap between academic communication theories and practical, high-impact media strategies across Africa and internationally.

"I am also actively publishing, expanding my creative writing portfolio and mentoring young scholars. I have been doing this at Augustine University, Ilara-Epe, Lagos State, where I work as a full-time Head of Public Relations and Marketing, and an Adjunct Lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication and Media Studies."

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng