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Greece Names Only 1 Category of People Eligible for Greek Citizenship, Mentions Requirement
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Greece Names Only 1 Category of People Eligible for Greek Citizenship, Mentions Requirement

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Greece has outlined its citizenship policy, naming a specific category of people who qualify for Greek nationality
  • The Greek government website states that citizenship is primarily acquired through descent from a Greek parent
  • Greece also allows individuals to establish eligibility through documented ancestry such as a grandparent or great-grandparent

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Greece has made clear exactly who qualifies for Greek citizenship, and the answer points to one category of people above all others.

According to the official Greek government website, the country grants citizenship primarily based on descent. Only those born to a Greek parent are considered eligible under the country's core citizenship framework, setting Greece apart from nations that offer multiple routes to naturalisation.

Greece reveals how foreigners with Greek ancestry can claim citizenship
Greece lists one way people can acquire citizenship through descent. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Federica Grassi/Paul Biris
Source: Getty Images

How Greek citizenship is acquired

The government's position is stated plainly on its official platform:

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"Greek citizenship is primarily acquired by descent from a Greek parent."

This means that birthplace alone does not automatically confer Greek nationality. A child born outside Greece to a Greek parent would still qualify, while a child born on Greek soil to two non-Greek parents would not automatically be entitled to citizenship under this rule.

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Greek Ancestry as a path to citizenship

Greece does make a provision for those who may not have a Greek parent but can trace their lineage further back. The government website notes that individuals may be able to establish eligibility through documented Greek ancestry, including grandparents or great-grandparents.

The site states:

"Individuals may establish eligibility through Greek ancestry (e.g. a grandparent/great grandparent), provided that the line of descent is properly documented."

This clause opens a potential pathway for diaspora communities around the world who have Greek roots stretching back generations, provided they are able to furnish the necessary records to prove that connection formally.

For Africans and others exploring European residency or citizenship options, Greece's policy is notably narrow compared to countries that offer citizenship through investment, long-term residency, or marriage. The Greek model remains firmly rooted in bloodline, making documented proof of heritage the central requirement for anyone hoping to claim Greek nationality through ancestry.

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Italy lists 4 conditions foreigners must meet to apply for Italian citizenship

Finland publishes conditions to get citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Finland listed five key conditions foreigners must meet before applying for Finnish citizenship.

The Finnish government explained that applicants must meet requirements covering age, documentation, language skills, residency, criminal record, and financial self-sufficiency.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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