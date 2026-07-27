Sujimoto Group CEO Sijibomi Ogundele opened up about what he would do if he ever lost all his wealth in Nigeria

The real estate mogul said he would start by washing cars, targeting 30 to 40 vehicles a day to generate income

Ogundele outlined a step-by-step plan to grow from a car wash into food distribution, reinvesting every naira earned

The Chief Executive Officer of Sujimoto Group, Sijibomi Ogundele, has revealed how he would restart his life if he ever lost all his wealth, saying he would begin with a car-washing business in Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview that went viral on Monday, the real estate entrepreneur explained that his first priority would be earning enough to survive before gradually expanding into bigger ventures.

Sijibomi Ogundele reveals what he would do if he had to start from scratch. Credit: @sijibomiogundele

Source: Instagram

"If I had to start from zero, no matter where I am, but if I'm starting in Nigeria without anything, without connections, the first thing I'll do is raise money because you have to eat before you survive," Ogundele said.

He emphasised that there is dignity in starting small, provided one remains hardworking, disciplined, and committed to delivering quality service.

Ogundele disclosed that he would invest in quality cleaning materials and begin washing cars for a fee, with the goal of offering exceptional service that keeps customers returning.

"I'll start washing people's cars. I'll buy good, powerful washing materials. I won't wash for free because I have to earn money, but I'll be diligent. I'll wash the car clean, clean the inside and make everything spotless. Maybe I'll wash 30 to 40 cars a day," he stated.

According to him, washing between 30 and 40 cars daily could generate about ₦40,000 in revenue, translating to roughly ₦1.2 million monthly. He added that reinvesting the proceeds by hiring workers could grow the business further.

"If I earn ₦40,000 a day, that's about ₦1.2 million a month. Then if I have five boys, that's about ₦6 million a month. Those boys, I'll be giving them half the money while I do the coordinating, and I'll have them in different locations," he explained.

Ogundele further revealed that once he had enough capital, he would set up a standard car wash and later branch into food distribution, transporting agricultural produce such as tomatoes and onions from northern Nigeria to markets like Mile 12 in Lagos.

Watch Sijubomi's interview below:

Sijibomi Ogundele shares the mindset he would use to start over. Credit: @sijiboming

Source: UGC

Lagos State to enforce 10% fees for real estate agents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as part of moves to regulate real estate in Lagos State, the state government has announced that it will enforce compliance with the law among players in the real estate sector.

There have been repeated complaints on social media about unfair practices among real estate agents and property owners in Lagos State.

Some of the issues raised in such complaints include ridiculously high agent fees, demand for more than one year's rent, indiscriminate increase of house rent, among others.

Source: Legit.ng