Cardi B addressed growing speculation about her relationship with Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye in a video posted to Instagram on Monday, July 20

The rapper and the Udinese goalkeeper had been spotted together at Paris Fashion Week and later dining at a Venice restaurant with a group of friends

Okoye's former partner, Dutch model Jelicia Westhoff, made allegations of infidelity and absent fatherhood after the Venice photos surfaced online

American rapper Cardi B has spoken out about the wave of speculation linking her romantically to Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, saying her personal life attracts a level of public scrutiny that most other celebrities simply do not face.

The Grammy-winning artist addressed the topic in a video posted to her Instagram Story on Monday, July 20, days after she and the Udinese shot-stopper were photographed dining together with friends at Gio's Restaurant inside the St Regis Hotel in Venice, Italy.

Cardi B has addressed the growing speculation around her life days after seeing hanging out with Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. Photo by Erika Goldring/Eurasia Sports Images

Source: Getty Images

"No cap, I'm really hip hop's Britney Spears," she said in the video.

The rapper was drawing a comparison to the intense media surveillance that has defined the pop star's public life.

According to The Will, Cardi B said she holds considerable knowledge about the private affairs of other celebrities, but argued that the press rarely pursues those stories.

"I got all the tea on these celebrities… I know who's with who and what's doing what. But guess what? Nobody reports about it. You want to know why? Because nobody cares," she said.

She added that even routine moments in her own life quickly spiral into news stories.

"But when it comes to me… I can't even… do anything without people talking about it. This is crazy," she said.

Despite the frustration, Cardi B said she had made peace with the situation.

"You've got to take the good with the bad. It is what it is. People pay for this type of talk," she added.

How the rumours about Okoye started

The speculation first gained traction when Cardi B and Okoye attended the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show at Paris Fashion Week, where the Nigerian goalkeeper was seen helping her to her seat. The pairing drew immediate attention online.

Interest grew further after the Venice dinner, though eyewitnesses who spoke to TMZ confirmed there was no public display of affection between the two during the outing.

The photographs also prompted a response from Okoye's former partner, Dutch model Jelicia Westhoff, who is the mother of his child.

In a lengthy Instagram post following the Venice sighting, Westhoff accused the goalkeeper of infidelity and neglect, claiming he had been absent in the life of their son.

She later clarified that her remarks were directed at Okoye alone and were not intended as an attack on Cardi B.

Neither Okoye nor Cardi B has publicly confirmed any romantic involvement, and the goalkeeper has not responded to Westhoff's allegations.

Maduka Okoye's ex lashes out at goalkeeper

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about the serious allegations made by Jelicia Westhoff against Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, including claims of domestic violence and neglect.

As the football star faces intense scrutiny over his reported relationship with American rapper Cardi B, Westhoff's heart-wrenching accusations raise questions about his responsibilities as a father.

Source: Legit.ng