Anambra First Lady Dr Nonye Soludo celebrated daughter Oduko's graduation from the University of Nottingham in the UK

Oduko Soludo earned a First Class Honours degree in Neuroscience as part of the Class of 2026

Dr Nonye Soludo released a personal congratulatory message on Thursday, crediting hard work and faith for her daughter's success

Anambra State First Lady Dr Nonye Soludo has publicly celebrated her daughter, Oduko, after she graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Neuroscience from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom.

Dr Soludo released a signed congratulatory message on Thursday, July 24, 2026, expressing deep gratitude to God for the academic milestone and describing the achievement as proof that diligence, sacrifice and faith produce real results.

Dr Nonye Soludo celebrated her daughter Oduko's First Class graduation from the University of Nottingham. Photo: NoneySoludo

Source: Facebook

Nonye Soludo's Message to Oduko

In the message according to Punch, the governor's wife said watching Oduko develop into a driven and compassionate young woman had been among her proudest experiences as a mother.

She wrote:

"Today, my heart is filled with immense gratitude to God as we celebrate our beloved daughter, Oduko, on her graduation with a First Class Honours degree in Neuroscience from the University of Nottingham.

"You have shown that true success is not a product of chance but of hard work, sacrifice and steadfast faith in God.

"Watching you blossom into an intelligent, compassionate and purpose-driven young woman has been one of my greatest joys.

"As you embark on the next phase of your journey, I pray that God continues to guide your path, enlarge your coast and use your knowledge and gifts for the service of humanity.

"Never stop learning, never stop striving and always remain humble and kind.

"Your father, your siblings and I are super, super proud of you. Congratulations, our dear Oduko, on this outstanding accomplishment. May this be the beginning of even greater heights. Congratulations, Class of 2026! We love you dearly."

Who Is Dr Nonye Soludo?

Beyond her role as the wife of Anambra Governor Charles Soludo, Dr Nonye Soludo is the founder of Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo, a non-governmental organisation focused on health and wellness.

The First Lady has consistently used her platform to champion social causes across the state.

Oduko's graduation joins a recent wave of celebrated academic achievements by children of prominent Nigerian political figures, including the graduation of the daughter of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, who also earned a law degree from a UK institution.

Soun celebrates daughter's graduation from US varsity

In a similar story, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, has expressed delight following the academic success of his daughter, Princess Toluni Ghandi-Olaoye, who recently graduated with distinction in Computer Engineering from Michigan State University.

The monarch shared the news on his verified Facebook page, where he reflected on the significance of the achievement.

Source: Legit.ng