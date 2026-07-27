Rebecca Luna, a TikTok star diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer's at 48, passed away on 25 July 2026, aged 49

Luna had publicly documented her journey with the disease and became an advocate for others facing a similar diagnosis

The Canadian single mum had launched a GoFundMe campaign in her final days to ease the financial burden on her family

TikTok creator Rebecca Luna has died at the age of 49 after openly documenting her battle with young-onset Alzheimer's disease and her decision to end her life through Canada's medical assistance in dying (MAID) programme.

A post shared on her TikTok account on Saturday, 25 July, confirmed the news to her followers.

Rebecca Luna, known for raising awareness about young-onset Alzheimer's on TikTok, has died at 49. Photo: @wheredidbecsgo

Source: TikTok

The post, which announced the death of the TikToker, reads:

"Rebecca passed away July 25th at approximately 1:15pm surrounded by her loved ones. Thank you for your support and privacy."

Read the post confirming Rebecca Luna's passing below:

Rebecca Luna's Alzheimer journey

Rebecca Luna, who was based in Victoria, British Columbia, first spoke publicly about her diagnosis in April 2025.

At the time, she was 48 years old and described feeling both exposed and compelled to speak out.

She noted that resources for younger people facing the disease were scarce and that the experience had left her feeling isolated.

Despite that, she had managed to connect with a small community of people in similar situations through social media.

Rebecca Luna's death has drawn attention after she openly documented her Alzheimer's diagnosis and final journey on TikTok. Photo: @wheredidbecsgo

Source: TikTok

Over the following months, the TikTok star used her platform to document her medical appointments, the daily challenges of living with the condition, and her evolving plans around MAID.

She became a vocal advocate for others navigating early-onset Alzheimer's diagnoses.

Watch Rebecca Luna's first video about her diagnosis below:

Final video and decision to end her life

On July 22, Rebecca Luna posted what would become her final video on TikTok, revealing that she had moved her MAID date forward.

She explained that the prospect of waiting any longer had become unbearable.

"I'm living in a body that doesn't feel comfortable, safe, good, nothing. It feels terrible. And so the idea of waiting two weeks felt like too much," she said.

In an earlier emotional message, the single mother reflected on a lifetime of not putting herself first.

In her final days, Luna launched a GoFundMe campaign at the suggestion of her followers to cover end-of-life expenses and spare her loved ones that added pressure during their grief.

Watch Rebecca Luna's final video saying her goodbyes to her fans and the world below:

Broadway actor Josh Grisetti dies at 44

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Broadway and television actor Josh Grisetti died at the age of 44 after taking his own life.

His friend and fellow actor Rob McClure confirmed the news with a heartfelt Instagram tribute, sparking an outpouring of grief from the theatrical community.

Grisetti, remembered for his role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and acclaimed stage performances, was celebrated as a brilliant artist and educator whose loss leaves a deep void.

Source: Legit.ng