A leadership advocate has challenged Peter Obi's long-standing "I no dey give shishi" reputation, citing evidence of the former governor's philanthropy

The analyst presented reported healthcare and education donations across Nigeria as evidence against the perception

He also urged Nigerians to judge political claims using documented evidence instead of popular slogans

A communications strategist, Kalu Okoronkwo, has challenged the long-running perception that former Anambra state governor and 2027 presidential hopeful Peter Obi is stingy.

In an opinion article shared with Legit.ng on Monday, July 27, Okoronkwo said the phrase "I no dey give shishi" (I don't give even a kobo) has become closely associated with Obi's public reputation.

He argued that reports of the former governor's support for institutions across Nigeria should also be considered.

Kalu Okoronkwo revisits Peter Obi's 'I no dey give shishi' reputation with fresh evidence. Photo: PO-GrassRoot

Source: Twitter

Okoronkwo, who identifies as a leadership and good governance advocate, said Obi’s reported interventions show a pattern of supporting institutions rather than giving direct cash gifts to individuals.

"How does a man repeatedly branded "stingy" leave behind a trail of multimillion naira donations to hospitals, nursing schools, universities, humanitarian organisations, churches and community institutions across Nigeria?

"How does someone immortalised in Nigeria's political folklore by the phrase "I no dey give shishi" emerge as one of the country's most consistently documented private supporter of healthcare and education?” Okoronkwo queried.

Peter Obi’s reported donations to hospitals, schools

Okoronkwo claimed that Obi’s publicly reported donations between 2024 and 2025 included support for healthcare and educational institutions across different parts of Nigeria.

He listed beneficiaries such as Immaculate Heart of Mary Specialist Hospital, Nkpor; Annunciation Specialist Hospital; Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital; St Charles Borromeo Specialist Hospital; Good Hope Specialist Hospital; Community Health Centre, Amafor; Anglican School of Nursing Sciences; College of Nursing Sciences, Amichi; and St Gerald’s Hospital, Kaduna.

He also mentioned support for educational institutions, including the University on the Niger, Paul University, nursing schools across several states, science colleges and secondary schools.

According to the leadership expert, reports linked to Obi’s donations in 2024 amounted to about ₦677 million across schools, hospitals and charitable organisations.

He also noted that healthcare-related interventions publicly reported in 2025 were estimated at about ₦330 million.

Obi’s giving style differs from politicians’ handouts - Okoronkwo

The good governance advocate argued that Obi’s approach to philanthropy differs from the common practice of politicians distributing food items, cash or relief materials during public events.

He said Obi’s reported donations have focused mainly on institutions that provide long-term services, such as hospitals, universities and nursing schools.

Analyst reopens the debate over Peter Obi's public reputation. Photo: PeterObi

Source: Twitter

“A nursing school educates healthcare professionals for generations. A hospital upgraded today continues to treat patients long after election posters have faded,” he wrote.

The writer said institutions can continue serving communities beyond the political careers of the individuals who support them.

Reported beneficiaries span communities across Nigeria

Okoronkwo stated that the reported interventions were not limited to Obi’s home region in the South-East.

He cited examples from different parts of the country, including St Gerald’s Hospital and educational facilities in Kaduna in the North-West, Grimard College of Nursing Sciences in Kogi state in the North-Central region, and St Philomena College of Nursing in Benin City, Edo state.

The article also mentioned reported support for institutions serving Muslim communities, including an Almajiri school and the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Kaduna.

He also referred to Obi’s 65th birthday in July 2026, claiming that the former governor marked the occasion with donations rather than an elaborate celebration.

According to the article, Obi donated N10 million to St Raphael’s Hospital in Umueri, Anambra state, and another N10 million to the Catholic Diocese of Ogoja, Cross River state.

Okoronkwo shares thoughts on judging political leaders

Although the article defended Obi’s charitable record, Okoronkwo noted that philanthropy alone should not be the only measure of a political leader.

He said leadership should also be judged by factors such as competence, accountability, integrity, vision and performance in office.

The writer argued that Nigerians should examine political claims against available evidence instead of relying only on popular slogans.

“History is seldom written by slogans; it is written by evidence.

"Whether one supports Peter Obi politically is ultimately a matter of personal conviction. The more enduring question raised by his documented pattern of giving is larger than any individual politician," Okoronkwo wrote.

Obi is expected to feature prominently in discussions ahead of the 2027 presidential election. He is the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress.

Obi defends Anambra savings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi said he left $150 million in Anambra's treasury in 2014, challenging former governors to show they saved even 10% of the amount after leaving office.

Obi, who said he personally decided to keep the savings in US dollars, argued the funds would now be worth almost $1 billion if they had remained untouched since his administration ended.

Source: Legit.ng