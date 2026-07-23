Turkey's Ministry of Interior has published a full breakdown of every legal route through which foreigners can obtain Turkish citizenship in 2026

The guide covers birth, marriage, adoption, and exceptional routes including investment and outstanding service to the country

Foreigners seeking standard naturalisation must meet eight conditions, including five years of continuous residence in Turkey

Turkey's Republic Ministry of Interior, through its General Directorate of Population and Citizenship Affairs, has released an official guide detailing every recognised pathway through which foreigners and eligible individuals can acquire Turkish citizenship under current law.

The guidance draws on the Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901 and covers routes ranging from birth and marriage to adoption and exceptional presidential grants.

Turkey has broken down the pathways foreigners can explore to get citizenship. Photo Credit: Anadolu, Sergio Amiti

Source: Getty Images

1. Turkish citizenship by birth

According to the government, Turkish citizenship acquired through birth operates on two principles: lineage and place of birth. A child born to at least one Turkish citizen parent automatically acquires Turkish citizenship at birth, regardless of whether the other parent holds foreign nationality.

For children born in Turkey whose parents are unknown, stateless, or unable to transfer citizenship under their home country's laws, Turkish citizenship is granted automatically. Children found within Turkish borders are also presumed to have been born there unless evidence proves otherwise.

2. Standard naturalisation for foreigners

Under Article 11 of Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901, foreigners seeking citizenship through the standard route must satisfy eight conditions.

1. Be of legal age and capable of reasoned decision-making.

2. Have lived continuously in Turkey for at least five years before applying.

3. Show a genuine intention to settle, through property ownership, business establishment, investment, employment, marriage to a Turkish citizen, family ties, or completed education in Turkey.

4. Have no illness that poses a public health risk.

5. Be of good moral character.

6. Speak Turkish at a level sufficient for daily social life.

7. Have enough income to support themselves and any dependants.

8. Pose no threat to national security or public order.

3. Turkish citizenship through marriage

Marriage to a Turkish citizen does not automatically grant citizenship. A foreign spouse must have been continuously married to a Turkish citizen for at least three years, with the marriage still ongoing at the time of application.

The applicant must also be living as part of a family unit and must not have engaged in conduct incompatible with marriage. If the Turkish spouse dies after the application has been submitted, the requirement to live together is waived.

4. Turkish citizenship through adoption

A foreign minor adopted by a Turkish citizen may acquire Turkish citizenship, provided no national security or public order concerns exist.

5. Turkish citizenship for Northern Cyprus citizens

Individuals who are citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus by birth can obtain Turkish citizenship by submitting a written declaration of intent to the Ministry.

6. Turkish citizenship through the right to choose

Individuals who lost Turkish citizenship because their parents renounced it may reclaim it by submitting a written declaration within three years of reaching adulthood.

7. Exceptional acquisition

Under Article 12 of the Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901, the President may grant Turkish citizenship to foreigners who have introduced industrial facilities to Turkey, provided exceptional scientific, economic, cultural, sporting, or artistic contributions, hold a qualifying residence permit or Turquoise Card, have been accepted as immigrants, or whose naturalisation is considered nationally essential.

8. Citizenship as an immigrant

Foreigners accepted as immigrants under Settlement Law No. 5543 can acquire citizenship through a Council of Ministers decision, following a file review and ministerial proposal.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Turkey had listed nine African countries whose citizens can apply for its eVisa in2026.

Documents for Turkey eVisa application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Turkey had listed the documents required for an eVisa application.

To be eligible, travellers must hold a passport or an accepted substitute travel document.

Under Turkey's Law on Foreigners and International Protection, the document must remain valid for at least 60 days beyond the duration of the visa or permitted stay, not merely the travel dates themselves.

Source: Legit.ng