Nigeria Customs Service has warned Nigerians about a fake recruitment update circulating on social media

The service said the viral announcement did not originate from its official channels and urged the public to ignore it

The warning comes as authorities continue to caution job seekers against fraudulent recruitment messages online

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has warned Nigerians to ignore a fake recruitment update circulating on social media, saying the publication did not come from the service.

The NCS posted the alert on its official X account, @CustomsNG, on Thursday, July 23, attaching an image of the fraudulent announcement stamped with a red "Fake News!" watermark.

Nigeria Customs Service raises alarm over a fake recruitment announcement. Photo: NCS

Source: UGC

The document in question was titled "IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT — Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment Update" and was dated July 22, 2026. EFCC

NCS disowns viral recruitment post

The service said it had become aware of the fake post spreading across "some social media platforms" and moved quickly to distance itself from the content. It described the announcement as a fabrication and urged members of the public to disregard it entirely.

The NCS directed Nigerians to rely only on information shared through its verified accounts. Its official handles across platforms are listed as Nigeria Customs Service on Facebook, and @customsng on Instagram, X, Threads, and TikTok.

Nigerians urged to verify before sharing

The warning comes at a time when fraudulent government recruitment announcements have repeatedly been used to deceive job seekers across Nigeria, with fake posts often designed to mimic the visual style and language of official communications.

The NCS ended its alert with a direct message to the public:

"Stay vigilant. Verify information before sharing."

Nigerians looking for genuine recruitment updates from the service are advised to check only the confirmed channels listed above and to report suspicious content they encounter online.

EFCC warns over fake recruitment claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission dismissed a viral message claiming the agency was secretly recruiting new personnel.

The commission labelled the recruitment claim as false and warned Nigerians against believing or sharing unverified information from anonymous sources.

EFCC advised job seekers to rely only on its official platforms for genuine recruitment announcements and updates.

Source: Legit.ng