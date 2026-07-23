The UK government published official guidance listing four specific restrictions that apply to all foreigners studying in the country on a student visa

Restrictions cover areas including employment, self-employment, and access to state benefits, with certain job categories explicitly prohibited

The UK also published the official cost of applying for a student visa from outside the country, giving prospective students a clear figure to plan around

The United Kingdom has published official guidance directed at foreigners on student visas, outlining four key restrictions they must observe for the duration of their stay in the country.

The guidance, released on the UK government's official website, covers a range of areas from employment to benefits, and also provides prospective students with the cost of applying for a student visa from abroad.

UK publishes 4 things student visa holders cannot do, explains visa application cost. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Geography Photos/Karwai Tang/Richard Newstead

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What student visa holders cannot do in UK?

1. Public funds

The first restriction concerns public funds. Any foreigner studying in the UK on a student visa is barred from claiming state benefits or accessing public funds, including pensions, for as long as they remain in the country on that visa.

2. Certain jobs are off-limits.

On the employment side, certain jobs are off-limits. Student visa holders are specifically prohibited from working as professional sportspersons or sports coaches, regardless of whether the role is paid or part-time.

3. Self-employment

Self-employment is also not permitted. A foreign national who has entered the UK to study cannot operate as a self-employed individual in any capacity while in the country.

4. Where a student may study

The final restriction relates to where a student may study. Even though a student visa is granted for education, holders are not permitted to attend a school funded by a local authority. This means the visa only covers study at recognised universities, colleges, or other approved institutions.

How much UK student visa cost

For those yet to begin the application process, the UK government confirmed that applying for a student visa from outside the United Kingdom costs £558, which converts to approximately N1,023,422.

The four restrictions and the visa fee have been made publicly available to help both current and prospective international students understand exactly what their visa permits and what it does not, before they commit to studying in the UK.

Nigerian lady celebrates Netherlands study visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated after officially becoming a British citizen following about five years of living in the UK.

She shared a video of the moment she received her British citizenship, describing it as a huge relief after years of waiting and dealing with UK immigration rules. Her achievement attracted congratulatory messages from many social media users.

Source: Legit.ng