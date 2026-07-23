CREDICORP launched three dedicated YouthCred loan products for NYSC corps members, salaried workers, and young entrepreneurs

Eligible applicants aged 18 to 39 can borrow between N5,000 and N5 million with no collateral or guarantors required

The programme ties loan eligibility to financial literacy courses, with repayment periods stretching up to 12 months

The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) has opened a loan application portal under its YouthCred initiative, offering three separate credit products for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, salaried young workers, and business owners aged between 18 and 39.

The scheme allows successful applicants to borrow as little as N5,000 or as much as N5 million, depending on their financial profile and repayment history.

YouthCred opens three credit products for Nigerians aged 18 to 39. Photo: Freepick

Source: Getty Images

CREDICORP said the programme is designed to give young Nigerians a structured entry point into formal credit while building credit histories that can improve their long-term access to finance.

Three Products, Three Categories

YouthCred loan categories

1. Corper Credit (NYSC members)

Available only to serving NYSC corps members.

Repayment period: Up to 6 months.

Includes mandatory financial literacy training.

Low-interest loans with the opportunity to access higher loan amounts after timely repayment.

2. Employed Youth Credit

For salaried young professionals aged 18 to 39.

Repayment period: Up to 12 months.

Suitable for personal purchases and other financial needs.

Good repayment history unlocks larger loan limits.

3. Youth Entrepreneurs Credit

For entrepreneurs aged 18 to 39 running a business.

Repayment period: Up to 12 months.

Can be used for working capital, equipment purchases and business expansion.

No Collateral, But Financial Education Is Mandatory

Unlike many traditional credit facilities, YouthCred does not require collateral or guarantors. The programme instead asks borrowers to start small, repay on time, and complete financial education modules as a condition of eligibility.

YouthCred said approved loans are disbursed within minutes of approval.

Repayments are collected through automatic debit arrangements, though borrowers may settle their loans ahead of schedule. Early repayment is encouraged, as it can improve a borrower's credit score and qualify them for larger facilities in future.

Missed payments, however, carry consequences. YouthCred warned that defaulting on repayments will reduce a borrower's credit score and lower their future borrowing limits.

Nigerian youths can now choose from three YouthCred loan products.

Source: Getty Images

Financial Literacy at the Core

Beyond the lending component, CREDICORP positioned YouthCred as a financial education tool.

Participants are advised to borrow only what they need, keep their overall debt levels low, and monitor their credit scores through recognised Nigerian credit bureaus.

The initiative forms part of CREDICORP's broader mandate to expand responsible consumer lending across Nigeria, with particular focus on young people who have little or no existing credit history.

Use this link to apply

FG opens portal, Nigerians can borrow up to N300,000 easily

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government is set to empower market women, small-scale traders, and artisans with access to zero-interest loans of up to N100,000 through its upcoming programmes, MarketMoni and TraderMoni.

MarketMoni will provide market women with interest-free loans to grow working capital, restock inventory, and expand their businesses.

Source: Legit.ng