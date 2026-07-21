Panama has published an official list of African countries whose citizens are permitted to enter the Central American nation without a visa

Nine African countries made the list, spanning southern, eastern, and island nations across the continent

The Panamanian government has set a specific limit on how long visa-free travellers from eligible African nations can remain in the country

The Republic of Panama has officially published a list of African countries whose citizens qualify to enter the Central American nation without obtaining a visa in advance.

According to information on Panama's official government website, citizens of eligible countries are permitted to enter, remain in, and travel within Panama for a maximum of three months without needing a visa. The same privilege extends to nationals from several other countries across various continents.

Panama publishes names of countries eligible for visa-free entry, includes African nations. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/YURI CORTEZ

Source: Getty Images

African countries eligible for Panama's visa-free entry

Nine African nations made the list. They are Botswana, Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius, Namibia, the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, São Tomé and Príncipe, Seychelles, and South Africa.

The majority of these countries are island nations or southern African states, with no West or East African country featuring on the list. This means citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Ethiopia, among others, are not currently eligible for visa-free access and would need to apply through standard visa procedures before travelling to Panama.

What the visa-free status covers

The three-month allowance applies to short-term stays, covering tourism, family visits, and other non-employment purposes within that window. Panama's government has made the full list of eligible countries from all continents available on its official website for anyone wishing to confirm their country's status before making travel arrangements.

Panama, located at the narrowest point of the American continent and home to the famous Panama Canal, is a popular destination for tourists and business travellers alike. Its dollarised economy, tropical climate, and role as a regional commercial hub make it an attractive destination for African travellers exploring options in the Americas.

For citizens of the nine eligible African countries, the visa-free arrangement removes a significant administrative barrier, allowing them to board a flight and enter Panama with only a valid passport and proof of onward travel or accommodation, subject to standard immigration checks on arrival.

Hong Kong: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Hong Kong released the official list of African countries whose citizens can enter the territory without a visa.

The report explained that eligible African countries enjoy different visa-free stay periods, with some citizens allowed to stay for up to three months, while others can remain for one month or 14 days, depending on their country.

Source: Legit.ng