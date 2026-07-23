Super Eagles forward Tolu Arokodare published a statement on X after reports he disrupted Wolverhampton Wanderers training in Faro, Portugal

Manager Cesar Peixoto reportedly cancelled training after Arokodare joined a session he was not meant to attend, with extra security deployed the next day

Arokodare, who has agreed to part ways with Wolves after one year, said he remains under contract and intends to fulfil his duties professionally

Nigeria and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Tolu Arokodare has issued a public response to reports that he gate-crashed a club training session during pre-season.

Arokodare tried to join Wolves’ team training session in Faro, Portugal, and refused to leave, prompting manager Cesar Peixoto to call off the session entirely.

Tolu Arokodare during Wolves pre-season training in Faro, Portugal. Photo by Brett Patzke.

Source: Getty Images

According to Mirror UK, additional security personnel were brought in the following day before training could proceed normally.

Arokodare reacts to training ground incident

The 25-year-old Super Eagles forward, who joined Wolves from Genk, addressed the controversy directly through a post on his X account.

“I was very surprised and disappointed to see the media reports today, many of which are inaccurate,” he wrote.

“Throughout my career, I have always taken great pride in conducting myself professionally and maintaining the highest training standards. My commitment has always been to prepare myself as well as possible so that I can contribute to my teammates and the club whenever I am called upon.”

Arokodare speaks on his contract status

The Super Eagles striker made clear that he considers himself a Wolves player until a transfer is formalised, adding that his priority is to honour his contractual obligations.

“I remain under contract with Wolves, and my only intention is to fulfil my responsibilities professionally by training, doing my job, and contributing to the team in accordance with that contract,” he added.

A proposed transfer to Italian club Fiorentina fell through after it emerged the Serie A side has no available non-EU player slot, leaving the striker's future unresolved. The club is currently weighing other options as the summer transfer window progresses.

Wolves risk FIFA trouble

Legit.ng previously reported that Wolves risked FIFA trouble after their training ground issue with Nigerian forward Tolu Arokodare in Portugal.

FIFA and FIFPRO’s recent regulations prohibit the alleged banishment from training of players for unjust causes unless it is for a medical issue.

Source: Legit.ng