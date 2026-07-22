Olabimpe, a Nigerian woman who previously lived in Finland, announced on TikTok that she and her family received their US green cards

She revealed that she entered the United States on an EB-2 visa and mentioned how long she waited before she got it

Olabimpe showed the physical card on camera to advise other Nigerians who are interested in relocating abroad

Olabimpe, a Nigerian wife and mother who had previously obtained Finnish citizenship before relocating to the United States, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the news that her family received their US green cards.

In a selfie-style video filmed in April 2026, an excited Olabimpe held up the physical green card to the camera, covering her name and personal details while pointing out that the card clearly reads "permanent residence."

A Nigerian lady who moved from Finland to US gets Green Card, mentions visa type. Photo: /@ola.bimpe01

Source: TikTok

She told viewers the document arrived approximately one month after she entered the country on an EB-2 visa, through the employment pathway.

Olabimpe's Message to Nigerians Considering Moving to US

Rather than simply celebrating the milestone, Olabimpe used the moment to deliver a direct message to Nigerians thinking about emigrating.

She stressed the importance of entering the country through legal channels, acknowledging that the early stages can be difficult but insisting that things eventually fall into place.

She said:

"It might be rough at the beginning. Things are still not settled. But I can see the green light already."

She was also candid about her reasons for sharing personal achievements online, pushing back against any perception that she was showing off. In her view, posting about her Finnish citizenship, her passport, and now her green card all serves the same purpose: to show other Nigerians that it can be done.

She told her followers:

"This Nigerian girl from nowhere has done it. Oh, you too. You can do it."

Watch Olabimpe share the moment her family received their US green cards:

Followers React to Green Card News

The video drew a wave of responses from viewers, many of whom were inspired or had questions about the EB2 visa route.

@omobewaji said:

"Congratulations sis I got mine me too last year October"

@Lolly said:

"congratulations sis, pls can you guide am a passed NCLEX taker."

@EGO STONE said:

"please I need a job I'm in Bronx NY"

@Yewande said:

"Sis is it EB2 only or with NIW. DID YOU DO IT YOURSELF"

@Vanessa queen said:

"Congratulations, God will continue to favour you and yours 🤩🙏🙏🙏 n'a woman you be"

US announces eligibility for Green Card application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US government published a list of eight categories of people who qualify to apply for a permanent resident visa, commonly known as a Green Card.

Eligibility ranges from family ties to US citizenship and employment in specialised fields to refugee or asylum status and victims of abuse.

Source: Legit.ng