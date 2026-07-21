Faith Agbro, twin sister of the late Favour Agbro, gave a tearful BBC interview defending the authenticity of her sister's case after sceptics dismissed it as online content

The grieving sister revealed she noticed changes in Favour's emotions during phone calls after her sister travelled to Asaba, though the two never met in person before Favour's death

Faith disclosed that the case actually began in June 2026 but was delayed because a petition submitted to the Commissioner of Police was not approved on time

Faith Agbro, twin sister of the late Favour Agbro, broke her silence in an emotional BBC interview, and spoke candidly about losing the person she described as her closest friend, defender, and the only one who ever planned their shared birthdays.

Favour Agbro reportedly died after she was allegedly assaulted by a man known as Odogwu Asaba.

Late Favour Agbro's twin sister shares emotional story. Photo credit: BBC, News Flashhh.

Source: UGC

In the interview, Faith recounted details of her final interactions with her sister and pushed back firmly against those who had questioned whether the story was genuine.

Faith describes life with her twin

Seated in a room during the BBC-produced interview, Faith painted a picture of a bond that ran deeper than proximity.

The two sisters attended different schools and were not always in the same location, but Faith described the connection as unbreakable.

She said Favour was her defender, the one who ensured she was never intimidated and never silenced.

She stated that her sister taught her to speak up for herself and to ensure that nobody intimidated her.

That lesson took on a painful new weight. Faith, by her own admission a quiet and reserved person, said it was Favour who taught her that staying silent was never an option.

The last conversation before Asaba

Faith confirmed that Favour told her she was travelling to Asaba before she left.

Faith said she asked her twin two questions: who she was going to meet there and why she was making the trip. Favour, she said, never answered either question.

Because Faith was at school at the time, the two sisters did not see each other in person before Favour's departure.

It was only through their phone conversations that Faith began to sense something was wrong.

She described a shift in her sister's emotions that became noticeable during those calls, though she could not have known then what was unfolding.

Faith also addressed the wave of scepticism that followed the case on social media, where some commenters suggested the story was fabricated or created for content.

She said there were many comments and videos going around on social media about what happened.

She insisted that what happened was not content and made it clear that it was real.

She further clarified that the matter did not emerge recently. According to Faith, the case began in June 2026 but was held up because a petition the family submitted to the Commissioner of Police was not processed promptly, which pushed it into public view only weeks later.

See the post below:

Odogwu Asaba begs family of 20-year-old lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video surfaced online showing Delta content creator Ifeanyi Ogbonna, known as Odogwu of Asaba, begging Favour Agbro's family for forgiveness.

Favour, 20, allegedly took her own life after accusing Ogbonna of assault following a content creation training programme in Asaba in June 2026.

Source: Legit.ng