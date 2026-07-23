El-Rufai's son, Mohammed Bello, issued a statement on Thursday rejecting a letter circulating on social media in the former governor's name

The document, dated July 14, 2026, was addressed to ADC's national chairman and secretary and raised concerns over a Kaduna governorship nomination

The family said neither the content nor the handwriting in the letter had anything to do with Nasir El-Rufai

The family of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has rejected a letter circulating on social media that was purportedly signed by the African Democratic Congress chieftain, describing it as a forgery designed to stir confusion.

Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, speaking on behalf of the family on Thursday, said the document was fake and should be completely disregarded.

Mohammed Bello El-Rufai has publicly denied a fake letter attributed to his father. Photo credit: @elrufai/@ADCVanguard

Source: Twitter

The letter, titled "Urgent Message" and dated July 14, appeared to be addressed to the National Chairman and National Secretary of the ADC.

El-Rufai family speaks out

In the statement, the family described El-Rufai as "the former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises and former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, CON" and said he wished to alert the public to the fake letter in circulation, Vanguard reported.

"The spurious letter, purportedly dated July 14, 2026, and addressed to the National Chairman and National Secretary of the ADC, should be disregarded," the statement read.

The family went further, saying that none of the letter's content or handwriting could be traced to the former governor, Punch reported.

"Neither the poor content nor the handwriting has anything to do with Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. The fake letter shows another resort to desperation by Mallam's traducers who seek to sow confusion and division. Their attempt at politics by fakery should be dismissed and condemned. It is an instance of the most primitive politics and its sponsors should be ashamed of themselves," the statement added.

What the circulating letter claimed

The letter that prompted the denial reportedly raised questions about the ADC's choice of Isah Ashiru as its governorship candidate in Kaduna State. It alleged that Ashiru had not completed the party's online membership registration before the April 30, 2026 deadline, which the document described as a constitutional requirement for eligibility. The letter also called on party leadership at both the national and state levels to step in and review the situation.

El-Rufai's family did not address the specific claims in the letter about Ashiru's nomination, focusing instead on denying that the former governor had any hand in producing the document.

ICPC arrests El-Rufai's personal doctor

Legit.ng earlier reported that the operatives of the ICPC arrested Professor Bello Abubakar, El-Rufai's personal doctor. Abubakar was arrested for allegedly misleading the ICPC to believe that El-Rufai was being attended to at the National Hospital in Abuja.

However, it was discovered that El-Rufai was holding a meeting with Kaduna ADC governorship candidate Isa Ashiru Kudan.

Source: Legit.ng