Nancy Powers, a Nigerian lady who recently moved to Florida, shared her struggle as a Nigerian living in the US

She compared the culture in the US to Lagos, as she spoke about why she was finding it hard to do what she wanted

Her video sparked a wave of relatable reactions from other Africans in America who said they faced the same shock when they first arrived

Nancy Powers, a Nigerian woman living in Florida, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her frustration about one of the more unexpected culture shocks of life in America.

In a selfie-style video posted in July 2026, Nancy vented about discovering that walking into a salon without prior notice, as she would back home in Nigeria, simply does not work the same way in the United States.

A Nigerian lady who newly relocated to America cries out over unexpected struggle. Photo: @nancy_powers

Source: UGC

The clip was captioned "The struggles of living in America" and quickly resonated with other Africans in the diaspora.

Salon Culture Shock in US vs Lagos

Nancy explained that back in Lagos, visiting a salon requires no planning whatsoever. A customer can walk into any salon nearby, sit down, and leave with freshly done hair. No advance booking, no late fees, no extra charges for bringing your own wig, and no complicated pricing structures.

In America, she discovered, the experience is entirely different. Salons require appointments booked ahead of time, charge extra for certain services, and often bill clients for arriving late or failing to show up altogether.

What made her clip particularly relatable was the timing. She revealed she was filming the video the day before her birthday, having been unable to get her wig installed for the occasion.

She rounded off the video with a cheerful but resigned verdict:

"America 1, me zero."

Watch Nancy's viral video about salon struggles in Florida:

Fellow Africans Weigh In: US vs America

The video drew a flood of comments from viewers who had been through the same experience, along with a few Americans offering practical advice.

@imeanbusiness__:

"America taught me hair making by fire by force."

@𝓔𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓮𝓼𝓽:

"Better learn how to install your wig yourself o. Girl watch marvella tutorial its easy before dem charge you wetin no good. Na so all of us find am hard too"

@Chimere:

"Americans don't really like walk in appointments these days. Time is money to us so we prefer to know what our earnings will be in advance. If no one walks in you won't make money so better to go about your day instead of sitting around and waiting."

@Mrs Lawal:

"Find an African salon. Usually Senegalese/Togo/Ivoriennes and you can do walk ins, full service"

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng