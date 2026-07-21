Priscilla, a Nigerian lady known as @_priscoco_ on TikTok, documented her journey back to Nigeria from the UK in a viral travel vlog

The video captured her at the airport boarding a British Airways flight before landing back on Nigerian soil

Followers who had been watching her UK journey online flooded the comments with prayers and warm send-offs as the clip gained traction

Priscilla, a Nigerian woman who had been living and working in the United Kingdom as a support worker, has returned home to Nigeria, marking the end of her time abroad in a candid TikTok video that quickly resonated with thousands of viewers online.

The video, posted by Priscilla on her TikTok account, follows her journey in a casual, unfiltered style that many found deeply relatable.

A UK-based lady returns to Nigeria permanently, shares experience. Photo: @_priscoco

Source: TikTok

It opens at an airport terminal, with a British Airways aircraft visible through large windows, before cutting to footage inside the cabin where the seatback screen displays "Welcome to World Traveller."

Priscilla Leaves UK Life Behind

Priscilla had hinted at the move in earlier content, mentioning that she had left her job and was simply taking time to herself before the transition.

The decision to return to Nigeria, rather than continue building a life in the UK, placed her among a growing number of Nigerians making the reverse journey home after spells abroad.

Her followers, many of whom had been following her UK chapter closely, reacted with an outpouring of warmth and well-wishes in the comments.

Watch Priscilla's journey back to Nigeria:

Followers Shower Priscilla With Prayers

@nurseify said:

"May your fathers land favour you, bad news will never be your portion.. you will progress and succeed"

@Damo said:

"I sure will miss you. Although we never met but I genuinely cared. The sky parted way for your greatness soon to be manifested. With love and prayers. Wishing you the very best. Your's truly"

@KUN_FIKI DOS SANTOS AVIERO said:

"I had the feeling oh, when you said you left your Job and was just chilling now 🥰 All the best"

@T said:

"May the land favor you 💕may it be easy for you and may you find peace of mind. I don't even know you but I wish you the very best babe"

@Ms.Ginika said:

"Welcome back stranger, this was me last year and it's been so beautiful ever since"

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng