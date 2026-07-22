Scotland's police force has released a full breakdown of what officers earn annually across different ranks

A constable in Scotland starts on an annual salary that runs into millions of naira, with pay rising each year of service

The salary figures cover three key ranks, showing how much officers earn in their first year at each level

Scotland's police force has published the annual salaries of its officers, revealing how much personnel earn across different ranks from their very first year of service.

The figures cover three ranks - constable, sergeant, and inspector - and show a clear pattern: salaries start at a set range in the first year and increase as officers spend more time at each rank.

Scotland police publishes salary of constable, sergeant and inspector, reveals first-year pay. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Craig Foy - SNS Group/Wattie Cheung

Source: Getty Images

Constable and Sergeant salaries in Scotland

Officers who begin their careers at the constable rank earn between £32,851 and £34,001 in their first year. In naira terms, that translates to roughly N60,652,275 to N62,784,172 annually. The pay continues to climb with each passing year at the rank.

Once an officer earns a promotion to sergeant, the salary jumps considerably. A first-year sergeant earns between £54,546 and £56,455 per year, which is approximately N100,722,079 to N104,247,149. As with the constable rank, this figure rises progressively over time.

Inspector earnings in Scotland Police

Officers who reach the rank of inspector earn even more. In the first year at that level, the annual salary falls between £65,209 and £67,491, equivalent to roughly N120,401,962 to N124,615,449 in naira.

The progression across all three ranks follows the same structure: the longer an officer remains in a rank, the higher their annual salary becomes, making experience a direct factor in overall earnings.

The published figures offer a clear picture of how compensation is structured within Scotland's police force, where seniority within a rank is rewarded alongside formal promotion.

Details of Nigeria police salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that police salaries vary significantly across different countries, with officers in the UK, the US, and the UAE earning substantially more than their counterparts in Nigeria.

The report highlighted that while Nigerian police recruits receive training stipends of between ₦10,000 and ₦45,000 per month, police officers in countries such as the UK, the US, and the UAE enjoy higher salaries, structured career progression, and additional benefits, including health coverage, pensions, paid leave, and retirement packages.

Source: Legit.ng