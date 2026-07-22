Former APC spokesperson Timi Frank publicly accused President Tinubu's administration of being synonymous with fraud and corruption

Frank cited alleged inflated budgetary allocations and fictitious projects in the 2026 Federal Budget as evidence of poor governance

The activist also criticised the National Assembly and called on international partners to add strict conditions to any future aid to Nigeria

Comrade Timi Frank, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has publicly accused President Bola Tinubu's administration of institutionalising corruption, citing controversies surrounding the 2026 Federal Budget as fresh evidence of what he described as a pattern of financial misconduct.

Frank made the allegations in a statement issued on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in which he argued that claims of inflated budgetary provisions, fictitious projects and questionable spending had deepened public distrust of the government and eroded confidence in those holding public office.

President Bola Tinubu's government came under fresh criticism over the 2026 budget. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Twitter

Frank's Case Against Tinubu Administration

"The recent revelations and controversy surrounding the 2026 Federal Budget have further reinforced the widespread perception that this administration represents one of the most troubling governments in Nigeria's recent history," Frank said.

He went on to allege that the government had created conditions allowing corrupt behaviour to go unpunished. "Rather than strengthening oversight and punishing wrongdoing, your administration is perceived as shielding individuals accused of corruption, thereby creating an environment where public officials believe they can misuse public funds without consequence," he said.

In one of the more pointed comparisons in his statement, Frank drew a parallel between internet fraudsters and the current administration, claiming that while so-called Yahoo Boys defraud foreign victims, critics accuse the government of failing to protect the Nigerian people's commonwealth through responsible management of public resources.

Frank, who currently serves as the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, also turned his attention to the 10th National Assembly, accusing it of abandoning its oversight role. He specifically criticised Senate President Godswill Akpabio's leadership, arguing that the legislature had become too accommodating to the executive arm of government.

Call for International Scrutiny

Frank urged Nigeria's development partners, including the United States, to reconsider how they extend financial support to the country. He said ongoing discussions in the US Congress about reviewing assistance to Nigeria were a step he welcomed.

"I welcome recent discussions within the United States Congress regarding a review of assistance to Nigeria and urge other international partners to ensure that any future financial support is accompanied by strict transparency, accountability and monitoring measures that guarantee the resources directly benefit the Nigerian people," Frank said.

Despite the sharp tone of his statement, Frank asked Nigerians to remain peaceful while holding the government accountable through democratic means.

"The future of our nation depends on citizens demanding accountability, defending democratic institutions and exercising their constitutional right to vote for leaders they believe will restore integrity, competence and genuine public service to government," he said.

Atiku slams court ruling

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has condemned a court judgment ordering the deregistration of the ADC and several other opposition parties, describing the ruling as a threat to Nigeria's democratic system and political pluralism.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 15, by his senior special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku argued that the decision raised concerns about the rule of law and the future of opposition politics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng