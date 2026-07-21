Former youth scout Thembela "Tera" Maliwa believes Jayden Adams was destined for a move to Europe

The South African football community continues to mourn the 25-year-old's sudden death

Authorities have not yet publicly confirmed the cause of Adams' death as investigations continue

The South African football community is continuing to mourn the loss of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams, whose death at the age of 25 has cut short what many believed would have been a successful career in European football.

As tributes continue to pour in, former Ajax Cape Town Head of Youth Scouting Thembela "Tera" Maliwa has reflected on the enormous potential he saw in the talented midfielder, revealing he had long believed Adams was destined to leave South Africa for one of Europe's top leagues.

Jayden Adams during South Africa's 2-0 loss to Mexico at 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Source: Getty Images

Scout recalls Adams' European dream

Speaking during an interview with Radio 2000 reported by The Citizen, Maliwa revealed that he had discussed Adams' future shortly before the midfielder featured at the FIFA World Cup.

According to the experienced talent scout, he had already asked Adams to save him a jersey from the European club he expected him to join.

"When I spoke to him, I told him I wanted a jersey from the team you are going to in Europe."

Maliwa said Adams questioned why he was so certain, prompting his confident response.

"I told him he wasn't going to come back from the World Cup because one or two teams would take him. I'm not at Sundowns, but I can tell you there should have been one or two teams interested in Jayden."

He also praised the midfielder's all-round qualities.

"He was a player who would have made it outside South Africa and in Europe. He was clever, technically good, tactically superior and disciplined. He was the kind of player every team needs."

Investigation into Adams' death continues

Adams was found dead in Cape Town last weekend, sending shockwaves through South African football.

While numerous claims have circulated on social media regarding the circumstances surrounding his death, per eNCA, authorities have not publicly confirmed the cause. Investigations remain ongoing, and officials have urged patience while the process is completed.

Minister of Sports slams Adams' cause of death report

Legit.ng previously reported that South Africa's Minister of Sports, Gayton McKenzie, criticised a media report that claimed to explain the circumstances surrounding Adams' death.

The minister expressed concern that publishing unverified details could cause additional pain to the late footballer's family and loved ones, urging greater responsibility and sensitivity while official investigations are still underway.

Source: Legit.ng