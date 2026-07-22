Alamin Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso shared graduation photos on Instagram on July 21, 2026, thanking God

The former Kano State governor's son completed his degree at Nile University of Nigeria, not abroad

Nigerians praised Kwankwaso for keeping his son in the Nigerian school system, calling it unusual for a politician

Alamin Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, son of former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has graduated from Nile University of Nigeria, and the internet has a lot to say about it.

On July 21, 2026, Alamin took to Instagram to share photos of himself in his graduation gown alongside his father, siblings, and other family members.

Alamin Kwankwaso celebrates his graduation from Nile University alongside members of his family. Photo: alamin_rabiu.k

Source: Instagram

His caption was simple but heartfelt: "Alhamdullilah", a word of gratitude to God that said everything.

Why Nigerians are talking

What made the moment stand out was not just the graduation itself, but where it happened.

In a country where many prominent politicians send their children overseas for university education, Kwankwaso's decision to have his son, Alamin, study at a local Nigerian institution drew widespread attention and admiration online.

Many Nigerians pointed out the contrast between Alamin's experience and that of other politicians' children, with several commenters calling the choice "rare" and even unexpected from someone of his father's status and resources.

Check out Alamin Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso's graduation post on Instagram below:

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the 2027 vice presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), said his administration would directly engage terrorists and criminals in dialogue to curb insecurity.

He made this statement during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, emphasising that discussions with all parties could help discourage violent actions.

When pressed further, Kwankwaso affirmed, “Of course, we will talk, we will talk with everybody.”

Alamin Kwankwaso marks a major academic milestone after graduating from Nile University of Nigeria. Photo: alamin_rabiu.k

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Alamin Kwankwaso's graduation

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@exco1212 wrote:

"Good news .... Unlike una other politicians"

@simdi_stores.ng reacted:

"Wait so some politicians children de Nigeria?? Arrhhh wowww"

@suigenerisattorneys commented:

"Could afford abroad but chose to educate him in Nigeria. That's rare from Nigerian politicians."

@y_inkah said:

"Leading by example 🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊"

@983_precious wrote:

"He schooled in Nigeria nice one"

@mooeayz added:

"3 million for school fees.. 🤣🤣.. Una funny for this country"

@solucoconuthead shared:

"All of them had their kids studied abroad. Do you know how bad it is for a so called leader not to believe in the system he claimed to have built?"

Musa Kwankwaso, Peter Obi sign one-term agreement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso confirmed he and Peter Obi, the NDC’s 2027 presidential candidate, have signed a written agreement formalising their political partnership.

Kwankwaso explained during Politics Today that the deal ensures Peter Obi will serve only one term if elected, after which he plans to contest in 2031.

The 2027 vice presidential candidate of the NDC emphasised his trust in Obi’s commitment, noting that both leaders are working together on short-, medium-, and long-term plans for Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng