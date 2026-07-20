A Nigerian traveller has shared her heartbreaking experience of being "deported" to Nigeria during a transit stop

The lady revealed the series of questions the airport officials asked her, just to declare she could not proceed to her destination

She expressed her frustration over the unexpected burden and unhappiness it brought her during her return flight to Nigeria

A young Nigerian woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a raw and emotional account of being "deported" before ever reaching her destination, Canada.

The creator, who posts under the handle @nm_es_o_ma, shared how what began as a light-hearted travel vlog quickly took a darker turn.

A Nigerian lady documents her flight journey, saying that she felt she was deported on her way abroad. Photo credit: @nm_es_o_ma/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady gets "deported" before reaching destination

In her narration, the lady recounts a series of setbacks that compounded one after another. Things deteriorated further when she landed at an airport in Doha, where immigration officials pulled her aside and subjected her to a lengthy interrogation.

At the end of that questioning, officials told her she would not be allowed to continue to her destination and would have to return to Nigeria.

She said:

"They started asking questions about how much cash we have. How many luggage we have. What I do for a living. It was so freaking crazy, and at the end of the day they told me 'Oh, you cannot go at this time. You have to go back to your country.' Jesus Christ."

The forced turnaround meant she had to pay out of pocket for a return flight and an unplanned hotel stay in Doha, costs she had not budgeted for.

She expressed deep confusion over the process. In the comments section, she confirmed that Canada was her intended destination.

The video closes on her sitting aboard a plane, drained and emotional.

"I cannot even believe that I came back to Nigeria. Ever since I came back, nothing is even funny to me anymore," she said.

Taking to her caption, she wrote:

"First in my lineage to get sent back… (actually just sent back to Nigeria 😂, but it felt like I was being deported)."

Watch her account of the ordeal:

Reactions as lady shared deportation story

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below:

Travel Errand Girl said:

"So sorry about that, I spoke about this in my last video, avoid layovers as much as possible. 😩"

Ziyanda Mabaso said:

"Omg💔, having a Nigerian passport is starting to sound so horrific. So sorry for your experience. 🫶🏾❤️"

Tech Lifestyle said:

"I can relate like madddddd. I was travelling to Copenhagen when mine happened."

US set to deport 28 Nigerian Yahoo boys

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) listed 28 Nigerian Yahoo boys for deportation on its "Worst of the Worst" (WOW) portal, publishing their names, photographs, and the crimes for which they were convicted.

The Yahoo boys were convicted of offences including cybercrime, business email compromise (BEC), wire fraud, and benefits fraud.

Source: Legit.ng