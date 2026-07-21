A young lady celebrated a major life change after she was granted a study visa to the Netherlands following several earlier unsuccessful applications

Maryjane shared the update on TikTok and described the approval as something she had waited for over a long period and could hardly believe

Her post focused on relief and joy, and it drew supportive reactions from viewers who understood how difficult the process could be

A Nigerian lady marked an important personal achievement after she obtained permission to study overseas and prepared to start a new life abroad.

The announcement came after a period of repeated applications and was received with great joy online.

Lady rejoices after relocating to Netherlands. Photo credit: @MaryJane/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Visa journey ends in relocation success

The update was posted by Maryjane on TikTok, where she spoke to her followers about the development.

She explained that she had submitted an application for a study visa to the Netherlands.

According to her, she felt a deep sense of joy and could hardly believe that it had finally been granted.

She also made reference to previous efforts, noting that earlier applications had not worked out before this one resulted in her moving.

Her message reflected relief after a drawn-out process. She indicated that the experience had been challenging at times and that waiting for a positive outcome had tested her patience.

Despite the setbacks, she continued to apply, and the eventual approval brought a change she had hoped for over a long period.

She presented the news as a personal victory rather than a formal update, and she focused on how much the opportunity meant to her.

The clip did not include information about the university, course, or exact travel plans.

It centred instead on her feelings and on the contrast between past disappointments and the current result. Viewers react with supportive comments

Many Nigerians acknowledged how difficult it could be to gain entry for study purposes.

@SHE KHADIJAH said:

"Congratulations babe. Please is it fully funded or half?"

@.cherie_xo said:

"Congrats mama, please how did you apply cuz I want to apply."

@King_Alex added:

"Omo nothing like praying for visa oo. I pray, my mama Dey pray every night, all my family members pray but Sweden still deny my visa last week."

See the post below:

Lady relocates to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sandra Nwanne, a Nigerian lady based in Canada, reflected on four years of living abroad after relocating with just three boxes and no family or friends there.

She opened up about the uncertainty, setbacks, and moments of doubt she faced while trying to build a new life from scratch in Canada.

Source: Legit.ng