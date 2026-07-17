Full List: African Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for WHO Funded Internship in Switzerland
- The World Health Organisation opened its Global Internship Programme to citizens of all 194 WHO Member States, including dozens of African countries
- Internship positions cover various areas of work across WHO headquarters in Switzerland, regional offices, and country offices worldwide
- Applicants must hold a valid passport from a WHO Member State, with opportunities posted on a rolling basis across different deadlines
Citizens of all 194 WHO Member States, including 54 African countries, are eligible to apply for the World Health Organisation's Global Internship Programme, which places interns at the organisation's headquarters in Switzerland as well as at regional and country offices around the world.
An official post breaking down the eligibility criteria has drawn attention to the programme, highlighting that the opportunity is far broader in reach than many applicants may have assumed.
What the WHO Internship Programme offers
The programme is designed for students and recent graduates seeking hands-on experience in public health, offering placement across technical and administrative departments within WHO.
Positions are advertised on a continuous basis, each with its own requirements and application deadlines, and WHO encourages interested candidates to check the internship page regularly for new listings.
One of the core eligibility requirements states that applicants must hold a valid passport from a WHO Member State.
African countries eligible to apply
All 54 African member states appear on the WHO eligibility list. These are:
1. Algeria
2. Angola
3. Benin
4. Botswana
5. Burkina Faso
6. Burundi
7. Cabo Verde
8. Cameroon
9. Central African Republic
10. Chad
11. Comoros
12. Congo
13. Côte d'Ivoire
14. Democratic Republic of the Congo
15. Djibouti
16. Egypt
17. Equatorial Guinea
18. Eritrea
19. Eswatini
20. Ethiopia
21. Gabon
22. Gambia
23. Ghana
24. Guinea
25. Guinea-Bissau
26. Kenya
27. Lesotho
28. Liberia
29. Libya
30. Madagascar
31. Malawi
32. Mali
33. Mauritania
34. Mauritius
35. Morocco
36. Mozambique
37. Namibia
38. Niger
39. Nigeria
40. Rwanda
41. Sao Tome and Principe
42. Senegal
43. Seychelles
44. Sierra Leone
45. Somalia
46. South Africa
47. South Sudan
48. Sudan
49. Togo
50. Tunisia
51. Uganda
52. United Republic of Tanzania
53. Zambia
54. Zimbabwe
Full list of all 194 WHO member states
Beyond Africa, the remaining 140 Member States eligible to apply are:
55. Afghanistan
56. Albania
57. Andorra
58. Antigua and Barbuda
59. Argentina
60. Armenia
61. Australia
62. Austria
63. Azerbaijan
64. Bahamas
65. Bahrain
66. Bangladesh
67. Barbados
68. Belarus
69. Belgium
70. Belize
71. Bhutan
72. Bolivia
73. Bosnia and Herzegovina
74. Brazil
75. Brunei Darussalam
76. Bulgaria
77. Cambodia
78. Canada
79. Chile
80. China
81. Colombia
82. Cook Islands
83. Costa Rica
84. Croatia
85. Cuba
86. Cyprus
87. Czechia
88. Democratic People's Republic of Korea
89. Denmark
90. Dominica
91. Dominican Republic
92. Ecuador
93. El Salvador
94. Estonia
95. Fiji
96. Finland
97. France
98. Georgia
99. Germany
100. Greece
101. Grenada
102. Guatemala
103. Guyana
104. Haiti
105. Honduras
106. Hungary
107. Iceland
108. India
109. Indonesia
110. Iran (Islamic Republic of)
111. Iraq
112. Ireland
113. Israel
114. Italy
115. Jamaica
116. Japan
117. Jordan
118. Kazakhstan
119. Kiribati
120. Kuwait
121. Kyrgyzstan
122. Lao People's Democratic Republic
123. Latvia
124. Lebanon
125. Lithuania
126. Luxembourg
127. Malaysia
128. Maldives
129. Malta
130. Marshall Islands
131. Mexico
132. Micronesia (Federated States of)
133. Monaco
134. Mongolia
135. Montenegro
136. Myanmar
137. Nauru
138. Nepal
139. Netherlands (Kingdom of the)
140. New Zealand
141. Nicaragua
142. Niue
143. North Macedonia
144. Norway
145. Oman
146. Pakistan
147. Palau
148. Panama
149. Papua New Guinea
150. Paraguay
151. Peru
152. Philippines
153. Poland
154. Portugal
155. Qatar
156. Republic of Korea
157. Republic of Moldova
158. Romania
159. Russian Federation
160. Saint Kitts and Nevis
161. Saint Lucia
162. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
163. Samoa
164. San Marino
165. Saudi Arabia
166. Serbia
167. Singapore
168. Slovakia
169. Slovenia
170. Solomon Islands
171. Spain
172. Sri Lanka
173. Suriname
174. Sweden
175. Switzerland
176. Syrian Arab Republic
177. Tajikistan
178. Thailand
179. Timor-Leste
180. Tonga
181. Trinidad and Tobago
182. Türkiye
183. Turkmenistan
184. Tuvalu
185. Ukraine
186. United Arab Emirates
187. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
188. United States of America
189. Uruguay
190. Uzbekistan
191. Vanuatu
192. Venezuela
193. Viet Nam
194. Yemen
WHO opens opportunity for youth
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that people worldwide were given the chance to help shape the future of global health.
The World Health Organization (WHO) opened applications for the third term of the WHO Youth Council, running from 2026 to 2028.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.