Lady Who Was the Only Road Accident Survivor During NYSC Recounts Ordeal That Changed Her Life
- A young Nigerian woman was paralysed after a road accident during her NYSC service year, leaving her the sole survivor of the crash
- The accident damaged her spinal cord, leaving her without sensation below her chest and fully dependent on her carers
- The young lady shares her story as she goes through physical therapy in working towards full recovery
Eniola Amusan, a young Nigerian graduate, has opened up about the devastating events that unfolded during her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posting in 2021, leaving her paralysed from the chest down and fighting to rebuild her life.
During an interview with media outlet BBC News Pidgin, Eniola recounted how her service year began with illness at the orientation camp, which led to her being sent home.
NYSC lady speaks after paralysis during service
Shortly after, she was involved in a road accident so severe that she was the only person to survive it.
The crash, however, caused serious damage to her spinal cord, stripping away all sensation below her chest and robbing her of the ability to control her bladder and bowel functions.
According to her story, she now relies on diapers and caregivers to manage her daily needs.
Despite everything she has been through, Eniola says her desire is to stop relying on the goodwill of others and to "do great things in life." However, one thing she is firm on is that she said she would never allow her own children to participate in the NYSC programme.
She said:
"If I no go for NYSC, nothing fit happen to me. I for just stay at home and everything would be fine. I was posted to Akwa Ibom. If I no go far like that, maybe I for be okay."
Reactions to physically challenged NYSC lady
The video stirred strong emotions across social media, with many viewers sharing their thoughts on her experience and the NYSC programme.
Joshua Bivins said:
"If you serve and come back safe, you don't know wat God did for u..."
Phemie Ikeji said:
"The truth is it's not the NYSC whatever will happen will happen even if you're in your bedroom."
Felicia Sams said:
"You will surely walk again!"
Watch Eniola share her story in her own words:
NYSC extends orientation camp to six weeks
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians reacted to the extension of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation from three weeks to six weeks.
Many raised concerns over inadequate camp facilities and increased expenses for corps members.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng