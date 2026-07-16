A young Nigerian woman was paralysed after a road accident during her NYSC service year, leaving her the sole survivor of the crash

The accident damaged her spinal cord, leaving her without sensation below her chest and fully dependent on her carers

The young lady shares her story as she goes through physical therapy in working towards full recovery

Eniola Amusan, a young Nigerian graduate, has opened up about the devastating events that unfolded during her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posting in 2021, leaving her paralysed from the chest down and fighting to rebuild her life.

During an interview with media outlet BBC News Pidgin, Eniola recounted how her service year began with illness at the orientation camp, which led to her being sent home.

A Nigerian lady loses her ability to walk following a fatal accident during her NYSC days. Photo credit: Eniola Amusan

Source: Facebook

NYSC lady speaks after paralysis during service

Shortly after, she was involved in a road accident so severe that she was the only person to survive it.

The crash, however, caused serious damage to her spinal cord, stripping away all sensation below her chest and robbing her of the ability to control her bladder and bowel functions.

According to her story, she now relies on diapers and caregivers to manage her daily needs.

Despite everything she has been through, Eniola says her desire is to stop relying on the goodwill of others and to "do great things in life." However, one thing she is firm on is that she said she would never allow her own children to participate in the NYSC programme.

She said:

"If I no go for NYSC, nothing fit happen to me. I for just stay at home and everything would be fine. I was posted to Akwa Ibom. If I no go far like that, maybe I for be okay."

Reactions to physically challenged NYSC lady

The video stirred strong emotions across social media, with many viewers sharing their thoughts on her experience and the NYSC programme.

Joshua Bivins said:

"If you serve and come back safe, you don't know wat God did for u..."

Phemie Ikeji said:

"The truth is it's not the NYSC whatever will happen will happen even if you're in your bedroom."

Felicia Sams said:

"You will surely walk again!"

Watch Eniola share her story in her own words:

NYSC extends orientation camp to six weeks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians reacted to the extension of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation from three weeks to six weeks.

Many raised concerns over inadequate camp facilities and increased expenses for corps members.

Source: Legit.ng