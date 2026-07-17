United States designates 20 transnational criminal organisations as Foreign Terrorist Organisations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists

US says the designations will deny the groups access to the United States financial system

List includes criminal organisations from Mexico, Venezuela, Haiti, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador and Guatemala

The United States has designated 20 transnational criminal organisations operating across the Americas as Foreign Terrorist Organisations (FTOs) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs), saying the action is aimed at weakening their operations and financial networks.

The announcement was made by the US Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, which said the latest designations are part of the Trump administration's efforts to combat organised crime and improve regional security.

The United States has designated 20 transnational criminal organisations as Foreign Terrorist Organisations. Photo credit: Saul Loeb/Pool

Source: Getty Images

20 groups designated

The organisations named are:

Sinaloa Cartel (Mexico) Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) (Mexico) Cartel del Noreste (formerly Los Zetas) (Mexico) La Nueva Familia Michoacana (Mexico) Gulf Cartel (CDG) (Mexico) Carteles Unidos (Mexico) Juarez Cartel (Mexico) Los Viagras (Mexico) Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) Tren de Aragua (Venezuela) Cartel de Los Soles (Venezuela) Gran Grif (Haiti) Viv Ansanm (Haiti) Clan del Golfo (Colombia) Barrio 18 (Guatemala) Primeiro Comando da Capital (Brazil) Comando Vermelho (Brazil) Chone Killers (Ecuador) Los Lobos (Ecuador) Los Choneros (Ecuador)

US explains decision

In a statement, the agency said:

"The Trump Administration has now designated 20 dangerous groups in our hemisphere as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists."

It added that "By taking these actions, we deny access to the US financial system", describing the move as part of broader efforts to protect Americans and strengthen security cooperation across the Western Hemisphere.

US announces new visa rule

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a significant overhaul of its visa rules for international students, exchange visitors, and foreign journalists, replacing an arrangement that had allowed many to remain in the country indefinitely under their programme status.

The rule, unveiled on Thursday, July 16 scraps the long-standing "duration of status" system and imposes fixed admission periods on holders of F, J, and I visas. It will come into force 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register, pending congressional review.

Source: Legit.ng