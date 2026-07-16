An official post about Guyana's visa-free policy surfaced online, drawing attention to which African countries made the list

Only about three African nations appeared among the 71 countries whose nationals could enter Guyana without a visa

Guyana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also published a separate list showing which countries Guyanese passport holders could visit without a visa

Guyana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published an updated visa exemption list that revealed only three African countries were granted visa-free access to the South American nation.

According to the official list published by the Guyanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 71 countries and territories in total were named as nations whose nationals did not require a visa to enter Guyana.

Guyana grants visa-free entry to 71 nations. Photo credit: PBS.

Source: UGC

Of those, only three were African:

1. Botswana.

2. Ghana (for a period not exceeding 90 days).

3. South Africa (for a period not exceeding 30 days).

Countries that can enter Guyana visa-free

The majority of visa-free access was extended to Caribbean nations under the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, which committed CARICOM member states to the free movement of their nationals.

Countries covered under this arrangement included:

4. Antigua and Barbuda.

5. The Bahamas.

6. Barbados.

7. Belize.

8. Dominica.

9. Grenada.

10. Jamaica.

11. Montserrat.

12. St. Kitts and Nevis.

13. St. Lucia.

14. St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

15. Suriname.

16. Trinidad and Tobago.

17. Dominican Republic (for 90 days).

18. Cuba (had access limited to holders of diplomatic passports only).

19. Haiti (had access limited to holders of diplomatic passports only).

In Latin America,

20. Argentina.

21. Brazil.

22. Chile.

23. Colombia.

24. Ecuador.

25. Peru.

26. Costa Rica (most for 90-day stays).

27. Panama (was also included for tourism purposes).

28. Canada.

29. The United States.

30. Japan.

31. The United Arab Emirates.

From Europe, several countries were named, including:

32. Austria.

33. Belgium.

34. Denmark.

35. Finland.

36. France.

37. Greece.

38. Ireland.

39. Italy.

40. Luxembourg.

41. The Netherlands.

42. New Zealand.

43. Norway.

44. Portugal.

45. Sweden.

46. Switzerland.

47. The United Kingdom.

48. Australia.

Where Guyanese can travel visa-free

The ministry also published a corresponding list of countries that Guyanese passport holders could enter without a visa.

That list included four African countries:

49. Botswana.

50. Ghana (for up to 90 days).

51. Kenya.

52. South Africa (for up to 30 days).

Guyanese nationals retained visa-free access to most of the same Caribbean nations listed above, as well as the United Kingdom and several other countries across Latin America and Asia.

Notably, Canada and the United States did not appear on the list of countries Guyanese could visit without a visa.

Budget friendly visa-free destinations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian passport holders are confirmed eligible for visa-free entry into several countries across Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific in 2026.

ECOWAS member states continued to offer Nigerians visa-free access, making regional travel easier for tourism, business and family visits.

Source: Legit.ng