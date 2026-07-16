The Gambia Immigration Department has released an official list of ECOWAS member states whose citizens can enter The Gambia without a visa in 2026

Citizens of four additional West African countries not on the ECOWAS list will also enjoy entry privileges under a separate arrangement

The Gambia Immigration Department's official visa page outlines the full entry conditions for all eligible nationalities, including Africans

The Gambia Immigration Department has published a list of African countries whose citizens are permitted to enter The Gambia without obtaining a visa, as part of the country's obligations under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) free movement protocol.

The announcement, released via the department's official channels, applies in 2026 and confirms that nationals of all ECOWAS member states qualify for visa-free entry into The Gambia.

The Gambia names the African countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026. Photo Credit: Kola Sulaimon

Source: Getty Images

Citizens of four additional West African nations, whose governments are currently suspended from ECOWAS, will also receive entry privileges under a separate arrangement, the department noted.

Full list of eligible ECOWAS member states

According to the Gambia Immigration Department, the following ECOWAS member states are covered under the visa-free entry arrangement:

1. Benin.

2. Cape Verde.

3. Ivory Coast.

4. Guinea-Bissau.

5. Guinea Conakry.

6. Ghana.

7. Liberia.

8. Nigeria.

9. Senegal.

10. Sierra Leone.

11. Togo.

Privileges extended to suspended ECOWAS states

Beyond the 11 ECOWAS member states listed, the department confirmed that citizens of Mauritania, Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso will also enjoy entry privileges as accorded, despite those countries' current status outside active ECOWAS membership.

This means nationals of these four nations are not excluded from visa-free access when travelling to The Gambia.

Full details on entry conditions and visa categories are available on the Gambia Immigration Department's official visa page.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Catholic priest who changed N5.5 million into Gambian Dalasi had shown how much he got.

Gambian government renames university faculty after Nigerian

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Gambia government had renamed its university faculty after an influential Nigerian man.

The institution said the decision was taken to recognise his contributions to agricultural transformation, food security, and development across Africa.

According to PUNCH, the President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, unveiled a plaque renaming the faculty as the Dr Akinwumi Adesina School of Agriculture and Environmental Services.

Source: Legit.ng