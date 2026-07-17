Spain received a major injury scare after Lamine Yamal missed training sessions just days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Yamal, one of Spain's standout performers at the tournament, is being monitored closely by the Spanish coaching staff

Pedro Porro is also facing a fitness concern, raising doubts over Spain's squad availability for the final

Spain are facing an anxious wait over the fitness of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The Barcelona winger has missed two consecutive training sessions with Luis de la Fuente's squad after sustaining a thigh injury.

Yamal has been one of Spain's standout performers throughout the tournament, and his potential absence would represent a major blow as La Roja chase their second FIFA World Cup title.

Coach Luis de la Fuente shares an update on Lamine Yamal ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina. Photo by: Omar Vega.

Source: Getty Images

Yamal's fitness sparks concern

Videos of Yamal training separately from the main squad have circulated widely on social media as Spain continues preparations for Sunday's final.

The 17-year-old has emerged as one of the stars of the tournament, earning praise from football fans and pundits alike for his performances on the biggest stage.

His pace, dribbling ability and creativity have been central to Spain's attacking threat throughout the competition.

Should Yamal fail to recover in time, head coach Luis de la Fuente may be forced to rethink his attacking plans for the final.

Spain's medical team are working to ensure the youngster is fit enough to feature, with a final decision expected closer to kick-off, per The Standard.

Pedro Porro also a doubt

Spain's injury concerns extend beyond Yamal, with defender Pedro Porro also being monitored after picking up a fitness issue.

According to AS, both players remain under close medical observation, with the Spanish Football Federation expected to make a final assessment on their availability in the days leading up to the World Cup final.

La Roja will be hoping to have both Yamal and Porro available as they prepare for one of the biggest matches in the nation's football history.

Messi looks forward to Spain clash

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi said his familiarity with the Spanish squad made the prospect of the final particularly compelling.

Messi, who spent the most celebrated chapter of his playing career at FC Barcelona, also acknowledged a personal connection to several members of the Spanish squad.

Source: Legit.ng