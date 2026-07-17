Former BBNaija housemate Tolani Baj has opened up about making plans for her future motherhood journey

The 32-year-old revealed that she has begun exploring the process of freezing her eggs after consulting her gynaecologist

Tolanibaj said she would rather preserve her options now than live with regrets about her fertility choices in the future

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and DJ Tolanibaj has revealed that she is taking proactive steps to preserve her fertility options.

The 32-year-old made the disclosure in a recent vlog, where she spoke about her decision to explore egg freezing.

According to Tolani Baj, she recently booked an appointment with her gynaecologist to learn more about the process.

Tolanibaj opens up about making plans for her future motherhood journey. Photos: Tolanibaj.

Source: Instagram

“I want to freeze my eggs because I would rather have options than regrets in the future,” she said.

While Tolani Baj has started making enquiries about the procedure, she clarified that she is not freezing her eggs immediately.

The reality TV star explained that she may undergo the process next year or in two years.

She added:

“I realised that I needed more information about the process, so I booked an appointment with my gynaecologist. I am not freezing my eggs now, but I will maybe next year or in two years.”

Watch Instagram video of Tolanibaj

Reactions trail Tolanibaj

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@thevalojeah stated:

"Love the wellness content! It’s important to slay but let’s make sure to slay internally too"

@olab_s_groceries commented:

"I did mine, and I got it treated immediately it came out positive,I went back, and everything is normal now,I will be going next year again to check"

@lifeofasabi commented:

"Such a great move. I booked this appointment immediately I turned 30 to collect information. So much to know about our health as women"

@oluwabukunmialabi_ stated:

"I don't have the amount of money the lab in my area are calling...I haven't don any pap smear before."

Tolanibaj says she has begun exploring the process of freezing her eggs after consulting her gynaecologist. Photos: Tolanibaj.

Source: Instagram

Tolani Baj advises artists to retire from music

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tolani Baj shared her opinion about some Nigerian singers in a viral video on social media.

In the clip, she stated that some singers would be better off if they became influencers and advised them to retire.

Fans agreed with her view and went on to name the singers they believed the reality star was referring to.

Source: Legit.ng