The Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published its eVisa online services list, which includes countries whose citizens can enter without a visa in 2026

Only 19 African countries made the visa-free list, out of the full roster of eligible nations published by the Bahamas Consular Division

Travellers from eligible African nations must verify their country's status on the official Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs portal before making travel plans

The Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Consular Division, has published its official eVisa online services list for 2026, revealing that citizens of only 19 African countries are permitted to enter the Bahamas without a visa.

The full list is available on the Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs eVisa portal, which outlines all nationalities eligible for visa-free entry or eVisa processing into the island nation.

The Bahamas has released the list of African countries eligible for its visa-free entry in 2026. Photo Credit: Leigh Vogel

Source: Getty Images

African countries on the Bahamas visa-free list

Out of the dozens of nations included on the list across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific, only the following 19 African countries appear on the Bahamas visa-free entry list for 2026:

1. Benin.

2. Botswana.

3. Cape Verde.

4. Gambia.

5. Ghana.

6. Kenya.

7. Lesotho.

8. Malawi.

9. Mali.

10. Mauritius.

11. Namibia.

12. Rwanda.

13. Sao Tome & Principe.

14. Seychelles.

15. Sierra Leone.

16. South Africa.

17. Swaziland.

18. Tanzania.

19. Zambia.

Bahamas: What list means for African travellers

The vast majority of African nations do not feature on the list, meaning citizens of those countries would need to apply through standard visa channels before travelling to The Bahamas.

Travellers from the 19 eligible African countries are advised to confirm their status directly through the official Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs portal and to check for any additional entry requirements, including valid passport conditions or proof of onward travel, before booking flights.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that singer Davido had attended a cooking class in the Bahamas.

Davido hosts Chioma's mum in the Bahamas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Davido had hosted Chioma's mother in the Bahamas.

Videos circulated showing the Afrobeats star presenting a large cake to his wife Chioma's mother, surrounded by family and friends.

The joyful crowd then sang the traditional "Happy Birthday" song, as the proud mother beamed with happiness.

Source: Legit.ng