A lady identified as Ms Petite on X shared how she graduated with a third class after accumulating 12 carryovers in her final year of a chemistry degree

Rather than give up, she channelled her disappointment into pursuing a second degree in nursing, a course she had long dreamed of studying

Ms Petite revealed she graduated from her nursing programme with first class honours, and her story went viral on X

A lady who finished her first university degree with 12 carryovers and a third class result left social media users inspired after revealing she returned to school and graduated with first class honours in nursing.

She shared her story in a post that quickly gained attention online and garnered lots of comments.

Third-class chemistry graduate bags first-class nursing degree. Photo credit: @Ms Petite/X.

Source: Twitter

From chemistry carryovers to nursing honours

The lady, identified by the handle @Ms Petite on X, explained that her final year of studying chemistry was marked by academic setbacks so severe they left a lasting emotional toll.

Rather than accept that outcome as the full measure of her potential, she made the decision to start again.

In her own words, Ms Petite shared how she transformed pain into purpose. She had long harboured an interest in nursing but had not initially pursued it.

The struggle she experienced in her first degree became the push she needed to finally go after what she truly wanted.

She narrated:

"Was traumatised by 12 carryovers in the final year of my 1st degree (chemistry). Ended up with a 3rd class and I turned my trauma into energy to pursue a 2nd degree in Nursing (which I had wanted so long). I ended up with a First class honours."

Reactions trail Ms Petite's academic story

The post drew reactions from Nigerians who found it really inspiring.

Matovu said:

"I wish failure in achieving goals was normalised as just simply incorrect data & not the end of the world."

Pels said:

"Impressive! However, having 12 carryovers in a single academic year is crazy."

Tobi said:

"I'm giving you a follow for this. I'm encouraged."

Temitope commented:

"Congratulations joor Maryam. Unlike some First Class Upper holders."

See the post below:

UNIPORT graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady who is a graduate of UNIPORT narrated how she bagged a first-class degree in a rare course.

She mentioned in the viral post that her dad had previously shared a dream about her achieving the academic feat.

Source: Legit.ng