The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs has published the official list of countries whose nationals qualify for visa-free entry in 2026

Eligible African nationals can stay for an initial period of 30 days without a visa, provided they meet specific passport and travel document conditions

Travellers must hold a passport valid for at least six months beyond their intended stay and carry return or onward tickets

The Philippines has confirmed which African countries qualify for visa-free entry in 2026, with the country's Department of Foreign Affairs publishing the official list of eligible nationalities under Executive Order No. 408 and its subsequent amendments.

African nationals on the list are permitted to enter the Philippines for an initial stay of 30 days without obtaining a visa beforehand.

Philippines names the African countries eligible for its visa-free entry in 2026. Photo Credit: Pacific Press

Source: Getty Images

To qualify, travellers must carry a passport valid for at least six months beyond their intended period of stay, along with either a return ticket to their home country or an onward ticket to their next destination.

African countries on the Philippines visa-free list

The following African countries appear on the Philippines' official visa-free entry list for 2026:

1. Angola.

2. Benin.

3. Botswana.

4. Burkina Faso.

5. Burundi.

6. Cameroon.

7. Cape Verde.

8. Central African Republic.

9. Chad.

10. Comoros.

11. Congo.

12. Côte d'Ivoire.

13. Democratic Republic of the Congo.

14. Djibouti.

15. Equatorial Guinea.

16. Eritrea.

17. Ethiopia.

18. Gabon.

19. Gambia.

20. Ghana.

21. Guinea.

22. Guinea Bissau.

23. Kenya.

24. Lesotho.

25. Liberia.

26. Madagascar.

27. Malawi.

28. Mali.

29. Mauritania.

30. Mauritius.

31. Morocco.

32. Mozambique.

33. Namibia.

34. Niger.

35. Rwanda.

36. Sao Tome and Principe.

37. Senegal.

38. Seychelles.

39. South Africa.

40. Swaziland.

41. Togo.

42. Tunisia.

43. Uganda.

44. United Republic of Tanzania.

45. Zambia.

46. Zimbabwe.

Conditions for visa-free entry

The visa-free privilege does not guarantee admission into the Philippines. Travellers are still subject to assessment by immigration officers upon arrival. The Department of Foreign Affairs administers visa issuance through Philippine diplomatic and consular Foreign Service Posts abroad for those who do not qualify under the visa-free arrangement.

The full and updated policy, which also covers nationalities outside the African continent, is available on the Philippines eVisa official website.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Trump had agreed to reduce the tariff on the Philippines.

Philippines' biodiversity hotspot pushes back on mining

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the biodiversity hotspot of the Philippines had pushed back against mining.

A biodiversity hotspot, Palawan also holds vast deposits of nickel, needed for everything from stainless steel to electric vehicles.

Once the world's largest exporter of the commodity, the Philippines is now racing to catch up with Indonesia. In 2021, Manila lifted a nine-year ban on mining licences.

Source: Legit.ng