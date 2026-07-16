Colombia grants visa-free access to 102 nationalities for short stays of under 90 days, but only one African country made the full exemption list

The citizens of the sole African nation can enter Colombia without a visitor visa for stays of less than 90 days

Nationals from some countries not on the list can still qualify for a conditional exemption if they hold a valid US or Schengen visa

Colombia has confirmed that only one African country qualifies for its visa-free entry programme, with the full list of eligible nationalities now publicly available through the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Among the 102 nationalities and territories whose citizens can enter Colombia without a visitor visa for short stays of fewer than 90 days, only one African country was mentioned.

Colombia names only 1 African country eligible for visa-free entry in 2026. Photo: Getty Images/ Anadolu

Source: UGC

According to the publication by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as of the time of this report, Morocco stands alone as the only African nation included.

Every other African country falls outside this exemption, meaning travellers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, and the rest of the continent must obtain a visa before visiting.

Who Qualifies for Visa-Free Entry to Colombia?

The exemption list covers a broad range of countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and the Pacific. Nations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Brazil, and most European Union member states are included, alongside several Caribbean and South American countries.

Hong Kong's Special Administrative Region and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta also appear under a separate category for special territory passports.

For some nationalities not on the main exemption list, Colombia offers a conditional route. Citizens of Cambodia, India, Nicaragua, Myanmar, China, Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam may enter without a visa if they can show, upon arrival, that they hold a permanent residence permit or a visa valid for more than six months issued by the United States or a Schengen Area country.

Without that documentation, they are required to apply for a visa through the standard process.

Additional Routes Into Colombia Without a Visa

Colombia also makes allowances for foreign nationals who can prove they are permanent residents of any country belonging to the Pacific Alliance, which includes Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru, or the Andean Community of Nations, which covers Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.

This exemption applies regardless of the individual's nationality, offering an alternative pathway for some African travellers who are long-term residents in those regions.

Separately, Colombia has signed bilateral agreements with 13 countries to waive visa requirements specifically for holders of diplomatic, official, and service passports.

For the vast majority of African travellers, however, Morocco's inclusion as the continent's sole visa-free nation highlights the limited access most Africans have to Colombia without prior visa arrangements.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng