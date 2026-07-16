Malawi has released its updated immigration guidelines, specifying which international passport holders can enter the country without a visa

A total of 18 African nations, including neighboring Southern African states and select West African countries, have been exempted from tourist visa requirements

Nigerian passport holders are still required to obtain a visa to enter Malawi, with online e-visa application portals fully active

The Malawian Department of Tourism has published its official visa arrangements. The newly updated directory outlines the entry requirements for all foreign nationals wishing to visit the "Warm Heart of Africa".

Under the updated guidelines, citizens of selected global countries are entirely visa-exempt. Within Africa, foreigners from 18 countries can enter Malawi without having to apply for a tourist visa.

Malawi releases the list of African countries that can enter without a visa. Photo credit: Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika

Source: UGC

African countries able to enter Malawi visa-free

Malawi's visa-exemption model operates on two primary structures; Bilateral Visa-Waiver Agreements, and SADC & COMESA Reciprocal Exemption. The former approves countries with whom Malawi shares long-standing diplomatic ties, while the latter are members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), meaning that if they do not impose visa fees on Malawians, Malawi will reciprocate, and vice-versa.

According to the official database released on the Malawian tourism portal, the following 18 African countries are permitted to enter into the country without applying for a visa:

Angola Benin Botswana Gambia Ghana Kenya Lesotho Mauritius Mozambique Namibia Rwanda Seychelles South Africa Swaziland (Eswatini) Tanzania Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe

Also, holders of Diplomatic or Service passports are exempt, except in cases where the home country of the diplomat imposes a visa requirement on Malawian diplomatic passport holders.

African countries on Zimbabwe's visa-on-arrival list

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zimbabwe's government published the full list of countries eligible for visa on arrival, with several African nations making the cut.

Eligible travellers can pre-fill their entry declarations online before travelling, making the process quicker upon arrival.

Source: Legit.ng