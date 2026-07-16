Official List of African Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Malawi Without a Visa in 2026
- Malawi has released its updated immigration guidelines, specifying which international passport holders can enter the country without a visa
- A total of 18 African nations, including neighboring Southern African states and select West African countries, have been exempted from tourist visa requirements
- Nigerian passport holders are still required to obtain a visa to enter Malawi, with online e-visa application portals fully active
The Malawian Department of Tourism has published its official visa arrangements. The newly updated directory outlines the entry requirements for all foreign nationals wishing to visit the "Warm Heart of Africa".
Under the updated guidelines, citizens of selected global countries are entirely visa-exempt. Within Africa, foreigners from 18 countries can enter Malawi without having to apply for a tourist visa.
African countries able to enter Malawi visa-free
Malawi's visa-exemption model operates on two primary structures; Bilateral Visa-Waiver Agreements, and SADC & COMESA Reciprocal Exemption. The former approves countries with whom Malawi shares long-standing diplomatic ties, while the latter are members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), meaning that if they do not impose visa fees on Malawians, Malawi will reciprocate, and vice-versa.
According to the official database released on the Malawian tourism portal, the following 18 African countries are permitted to enter into the country without applying for a visa:
- Angola
- Benin
- Botswana
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Kenya
- Lesotho
- Mauritius
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Rwanda
- Seychelles
- South Africa
- Swaziland (Eswatini)
- Tanzania
- Uganda
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
Also, holders of Diplomatic or Service passports are exempt, except in cases where the home country of the diplomat imposes a visa requirement on Malawian diplomatic passport holders.
African countries on Zimbabwe's visa-on-arrival list
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zimbabwe's government published the full list of countries eligible for visa on arrival, with several African nations making the cut.
Eligible travellers can pre-fill their entry declarations online before travelling, making the process quicker upon arrival.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng