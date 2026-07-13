Spain allows citizens of over 60 countries to enter without a visa for up to 90 days, with only eight African nations making the list

The eight African countries granted visa-free access to Spain are, according to its latest update, as of April 2026

Citizens of most African countries, who are not included, must apply for a special type of visa before travelling to Spain

Spain has published its visa entry requirements for 2026, confirming that only eight African countries qualify for visa-free access, while the majority of the continent's citizens must obtain a Schengen visa before making the journey.

According to Spain's entry requirements, nationals from more than 60 countries worldwide may enter Spain without a visa and stay for up to 90 days within any 180 days. However, just eight African nations appear on that list.

Spain lists 8 African countries whose citizens can enjoy visa-free entry in 2026. Photo: Getty Images

Source: UGC

African Countries With Visa-Free Access to Spain

Citizens holding ordinary passports from these nations can travel to Spain without the burden of a prior visa application, as of April 2026.

The countries granted visa-free entry are:

Botswana Namibia Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) Lesotho Mauritius Seychelles Cape Verde Rwanda

The remaining African countries are not included, placing tens of millions of potential travellers in the category of those who must apply for a Schengen visa.

What the Schengen Visa Process Involves

For Africans not on the visa-free list, including citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt, and most other nations across the continent, a Schengen visa is compulsory before departure.

The standard application fee for adults stands at €90 (N142,000).

A successful Schengen visa allows the holder to stay in Spain and across other Schengen-area countries, for up to 90 days within any 180-day window. Applications must be submitted either directly at the Spanish consulate or through an authorised BLS International application centre.

The documentation required is extensive. Applicants are expected to present a valid passport, recent photographs, comprehensive travel insurance, bank statements demonstrating sufficient funds, proof of accommodation bookings, and a confirmed flight itinerary.

The process demands both time and financial preparation well before any planned travel date.

Spain's entry requirements note that travellers should always verify the latest information with the Spanish consulate before making travel arrangements, as policies can change.

US announces eligibility for Green Card application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States government published a list of eight categories of people who qualify to apply for a permanent resident card, commonly known as a Green Card.

Eligibility ranges from family ties to US citizenship and employment in specialised fields to refugee or asylum status and victims of abuse.

Source: Legit.ng