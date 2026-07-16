An alleged chat between late Favour and content creator Odogwu Asaba surfaced online, showing him daring her to involve the police

Odogwu Asaba dismissed Favour's voice notes as nonsense and refused to engage with her until she "came to her senses," the chat showed

Favour took her own life following allegations that Odogwu Asaba had sexually assaulted her, sparking outrage across social media

Alleged chat screenshots between a young woman identified as Favour and content creator Odogwu Asaba have gone viral, days after Favour reportedly took her own life following claims that the creator had sexually assaulted her.

In the leaked conversation, Odogwu Asaba appeared unbothered and confrontational. Rather than address Favour's distress, he challenged her to involve law enforcement, saying she should "carry police come" while simultaneously warning her not to do so.

Reactions trail Favour and Odogwu Asaba's alleged chats amid sexual assault allegation. Photo credit@odogwuasaba

Source: Instagram

His justification for the threat, according to the chat, was that she had previously asked him to send her money, and he had declined.

The content creator also dismissed several voice notes that Favour had reportedly sent him, describing them as "nonsense" and declaring he would not listen to them. He further stated he would cut off all communication with her until she, in his words, came to her senses.

Odogwu Asaba's chats draw outrage

Favour and Odogwu Asaba's alleged chats surface, draws attention amid sexual assault allegation. Photo credit@odogwuasaba

Source: Instagram

The screenshots have ignited fierce reactions online, with many viewers pointing to the tone of the conversation as evidence of how cornered and powerless Favour must have felt in her final days. Critics argued that the language used reflected a deliberate attempt to intimidate and silence her.

For many Nigerians on social media, the alleged chat mirrored a troubling pattern where accusers of sexual assault are disbelieved or pressured into silence, only for the truth to emerge in the most tragic circumstances.

Recall that some videos and chat surfaced after Odogwu Asaba was arrested for allegedly assaulting Favour. The content creator's ex-staff also spoke about him in a viral video.

Here is the Instagram chat between Favour and Odogwu Asable below:

What fans said about Odogwu Asaba

Here are some reactions from social media users:

@_cherii_coco wrote:

"That was not his first time doing something like this"

@teeto__olayeni commented:

"He knows he will get supporters and the girl's chance to show she's not lying is she having to dieee. Same Nigerians who gave baba ijesha 'second chance?' If that young girl didn't dieee they will say she's lying and the animal used that as an advantage."

@mheenarh__ shared:

"He was certain and showing power that's why she felt helpless"

Taye Arimoro accuses Peggy Ovire of assault

Legit.ng had reported that actor Taye Arimoro made a video accusing Peggy Ovire and her crew members of assaulting him while working on her set.

In the clip, he shared evidence of his bleeding mouth, while Peggy responded to his call-out. She also shared evidence showing how Taye allegedly assaulted her driver and narrated what happened.

Source: Legit.ng