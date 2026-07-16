Breaking: Court Grants Final Forfeiture of Achimugu‘s N4.6b Jewelries, N4.3b Exotic Cars, $50k, N30m
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering anti-corruption in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, July 16, granted the final forfeiture of properties linked to a popular businesswoman, Ms Aisha Achimugu, to the federal government.
According to a post on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the recovered assets include jewellery valued at N4,645,170,294.90, 11 exotic cars worth N4,293,000,000, $50,000, and N30,000,000 in cash.
Justice Jude Onwugbuzie granted the order in a judgment on the application for final forfeiture of the properties by the EFCC.
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Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.