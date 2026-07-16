Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering anti-corruption in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, July 16, granted the final forfeiture of properties linked to a popular businesswoman, Ms Aisha Achimugu, to the federal government.

According to a post on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the recovered assets include jewellery valued at N4,645,170,294.90, 11 exotic cars worth N4,293,000,000, $50,000, and N30,000,000 in cash.

FCT High Court orders the final forfeiture of Aisha Achimugu's N4.65bn jewellery, N4.29bn exotic cars, $50,000, and N30m cash to the FG following an EFCC application. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

Justice Jude Onwugbuzie granted the order in a judgment on the application for final forfeiture of the properties by the EFCC.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng