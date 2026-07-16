Mozambique's immigration portal published the categories of nationalities barred from applying for an e-Visa in 2026

Nigeria is among the 6 countries whose citizens cannot use the e-Visa route to enter Mozambique

Travellers from ineligible countries must explore alternative visa options before planning a trip to Mozambique

Mozambique has identified six countries whose citizens are not permitted to apply for an electronic visa to enter the country in 2026, with Nigeria included on that list.

The information is published on Mozambique's official e-Visa portal, which outlines both the eligibility criteria and the restrictions governing the country's electronic visa scheme.

Mozambique updated its visa-free travel policy for eligible African countries. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Countries barred from the e-Visa

According to the portal, nationals from the following six countries are not eligible to apply for a Mozambican e-Visa: Nigeria, along with five other countries listed on the platform.

Countries whose residents are barred are;

1. Pakistan

2. Nigeria

3. Nepal

4. Bangladesh

5. Somalia

6. Ethiopia

The restriction means affected travellers cannot use the online application system and must instead seek entry through conventional visa channels, which typically involve applying directly at a Mozambican embassy or consulate in their home country.

The portal does not elaborate on the specific reasons behind the exclusions, but such restrictions are common in e-Visa frameworks, where countries may be omitted due to bilateral agreements, security considerations, or immigration treaty arrangements.

What ineligible travellers should do

Mozambican authorities advise that travellers whose nationalities fall outside the e-Visa scheme should contact the nearest Mozambican diplomatic mission for guidance on the appropriate visa category and application process applicable to them.

For Nigerians planning to visit Mozambique for tourism, business, or transit purposes, the e-Visa route is not an option, and failure to secure the correct documentation before travel could result in denial of entry at the border.

The e-Visa portal outlines additional requirements for eligible applicants, including a valid passport, proof of accommodation, a return ticket, and evidence of sufficient funds to cover the duration of the stay in Mozambique.

Countries that can enter Mozambique without a visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that travellers planning a trip to Mozambique can now check whether they qualify for visa-free entry after the country's immigration authorities confirmed the list of African nations whose citizens are exempt from obtaining a visa before travelling in 2026.

The visa exemption forms part of Mozambique's efforts to facilitate tourism, business travel and regional integration by allowing eligible visitors to enter the country without first applying for a traditional visa, provided they meet the applicable conditions.

Source: Legit.ng