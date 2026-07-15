Botswana published a list of countries whose citizens are exempt from obtaining a visa before entering the country

Only a handful of African nations made the visa-free list, including South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and several others

Travellers from countries not on the list must complete a formal visa application process before arriving in Botswana

Botswana has released a comprehensive list of countries whose nationals are permitted to enter the southern African nation without a visa, and only a limited number of African countries made the cut.

The list, published by the Botswana government, covers dozens of nations across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania, alongside a small group of African states.

Botswana names 15 African countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026. Photo: Henrique Campos

Source: Getty Images

African Countries With Visa-Free Access to Botswana

The majority of African nations do not appear on the list, meaning their citizens are required to go through the standard visa application process.

Among the African countries granted visa-free access are:

South Africa Zimbabwe Zambia Tanzania Uganda Kenya Malawi Mozambique Namibia Lesotho Swaziland Sierra Leone Gambia Seychelles Mauritius

Outside Africa, the visa-free arrangement extends to major travel destinations including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, and Japan, among many others. In total, well over 100 countries are covered by the exemption.

For African travellers whose countries do not appear on the list, Botswana requires a formal visa application that involves several documents. These include a fully completed visa application form, certified copies of relevant passport pages, a covering letter from the applicant, and travel documentation such as flight bookings, a travel itinerary, and hotel reservations.

Applicants are also expected to provide confirmation of employment or a contract of employment where applicable, and their passport must carry a minimum of six months' validity beyond the intended travel date, with at least three unused pages available.

Botswana Visa Requirements at a Glance

Additional documents may be required depending on the nature of the visit. Business travellers, for instance, must submit certified copies of company incorporation documents, a trade licence, and share certificates if they are operating a business.

Those planning to enter Botswana by road are required to state this clearly in their covering letter.

For the many African travellers not covered by the exemption, the visa requirement adds an extra layer of preparation to any trip to Botswana, a country increasingly recognised for its wildlife tourism, diamond industry, and relative political stability on the continent.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng