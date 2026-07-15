Rwanda grants free visa on arrival to citizens of African Union, Commonwealth, and La Francophonie member states for stays of up to 30 days

East African Community nationals receive a six-month entry pass free of charge upon arriving in Rwanda

Several African countries including Ghana, Senegal, and DRC qualify for 90 days free visa on arrival in Rwanda

Rwanda has positioned itself as one of Africa's most welcoming destinations by offering free visa on arrival to citizens of dozens of countries, with African travellers among the biggest beneficiaries of the policy.

Since 1 January 2018, Rwanda's Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration has allowed nationals of every country in the world to obtain a visa upon arrival without any prior application.

Rwanda names 13 African countries eligible for free visa on arrival for 90 days. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

However, the fee waiver only applies to specific groups.

Rwanda: Who Qualifies for Free Visa on Arrival

Citizens of countries that are members of the African Union, the Commonwealth of Nations, or La Francophonie are entitled to a free visa on arrival, valid for up to 30 days.

Given that the African Union alone has 55 member states, this provision covers the vast majority of the continent.

Nationals of East African Community member states enjoy an even more generous arrangement. Upon arrival in Rwanda, they receive a free entry pass that allows them to stay for up to six months.

A separate category covers countries granted 90 days of visa-free access upon arrival at no cost.

African nations on this list include:

Angola Benin Central African Republic Chad Côte d'Ivoire Democratic Republic of Congo Ghana Guinea Mauritius Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone São Tomé and Príncipe

Several non-African countries also appear on this list, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Haiti, the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis, and Qatar.

Rwanda visa: Options for Everyone Else

Travellers who do not fall under any of the exempt categories still have straightforward options. They may apply online before departure or submit their application at a Rwandan diplomatic mission in their country of residence. Online applicants can choose to pay either at the time of application or upon arrival.

Rwanda's immigration authority has also issued a caution to travellers: no single agent is officially authorised to submit visa applications on behalf of individuals, and those who use such agents risk being misled and overcharged.

Official visa fees are capped at 50 USD for a single-entry visa and 70 USD for a multiple-entry visa.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies

Source: Legit.ng