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Reactions Erupt As Davido Reveals Wife Chioma Handles His Finances, Shares Reason: “A Sweet Man”
Celebrities

Reactions Erupt As Davido Reveals Wife Chioma Handles His Finances, Shares Reason: “A Sweet Man”

by  Olumide Alake
3 min read
  • Davido has shared insights into his deep connection with his wife, Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi
  • The Afrobeats superstar revealed his wife handles his finances as he shared the reason behind the decision
  • Davido's revelation, however, has sparked mixed reactions, with many criticising the DMW label boss

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Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has once again given fans a candid glimpse into his personal life, as he revealed that his wife, Chioma Adeleke (popularly known as Chef Chi), is firmly in control of his finances.

In a newly surfaced video from a live session with Davrel, a streamer, the hitmaker, while walking towards a private jet with members of his crew, casually instructed Chioma over the phone to send $4,000 (approximately ₦6.5 million) to his associate Lati.

Moment Davido called wife Chioma to send money to an associate trends.
Afrobeats star Davido reveals his wife, Chioma, is one who handles his finances. Credit: davido
Source: Instagram

Stunned by Davido's action, Davrel asked whether the singer's wife manages his money. Without hesitation, the DMW label owner openly confirmed it, laughing as he explained his reasoning.

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"Yes, she handles all my finances because I’m a very reckless spender,” Davido said in the clip.

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In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido left many speechless as he opened up on the enormous amount he spends monthly.

During a livestream chat with Davrel, the singer disclosed that his monthly personal expenses range between $200,000 and $300,000, excluding the money he spends on his wife, children, jewellery, and cars.

Afrobeats superstar Davido admits he is a reckless spender.
Davido sparks mixed reactions as he reveals who manages his finances. Credit: davido
Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment Davido revealed Chioma handles his finances is below:

Reactions to Davido's revelation

The light-hearted moment has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many praising the couple’s dynamic and Chioma’s role as a stabilizing force in Davido's life. Others, however, criticised Davido's action.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

dezziano commented:

"Guy !!!! , if na some mumu women them go don Dey find how them go file divorce! lol"

lifeofejima said:

"I like the way he admitted he's a reckless spender."

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archie_lochie reacted:

"Why woman go dey manage him money? Because na better woman."

Ayoxkiller said:

"Your wife dey control your finances ke."

PartySkata said:

"Good , naso e be o, unless you no love your wife."

Ib__Sajo reacted:

"And that’s a sweet man right there."

Ozonna shows support for Davido

Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Soludo's son, Ozonna, set social media buzzing after posting a video of himself vibing and dancing to Davido's track "Gimme Dat Ting" with the music star himself jumping into the comments to respond.

Ozonna shared the video on his social media page on Monday, July 13, 2026. He also anticipates the release of the full track on Friday, July 17, 2026.

The governor's son's video also captured Davido's attention, who expressed love for him.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

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